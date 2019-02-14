Thursday, February 14
VITA Tax Preparation
The Livingston Parish Library will host free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income for 2018 at the Denham Springs-Walker Library on Feb. 14 from 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. or the Main Library on Feb. 16 from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Bring tax documents such as W-2s, 1099s, and information for deductions and credits along with a copy of last year’s tax return and a Social Security card for yourself, a spouse and dependents. You may also bring proof of a bank account for direct deposit. Volunteers will prepare most simple returns, but more complicated returns will not be processed. Co-sponsored by Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and the Internal Revenue Service, this program is by appointment only. To make an appointment or for more available times, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Sunny-Side Up Book Club
The Watson Library Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club reads uplifting fiction and sometimes nonfiction that generates discussion among its diverse members. The next meeting will be Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Main Library Adult Book Club
The Main Branch Adult Book Club reads both fiction and nonfiction that is interesting in our modern world. The next meeting is Feb. 14 at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 686-4160 or visit www.mylpl.info.
Crochet Club
Slip stitch on over to the Crochet Club at the Denham Springs-Walker Library on Feb. 14 at 2 p.m., with a new project every month. All experience levels are welcome, from beginner to expert. Stay in the loop with us, and we will unravel the mysteries together. Get hooked on creating! Bring your own supplies if you have them; yarn will be provided. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Anti-Valentine’s Day Party
Cynics, welcome. Feeling singled out this cheesy (not in a good way) time of year? No need to be alone, out in the cold. Gather your friends who also think the holiday is a shallow interpretation of love — and remember, platonic love is powerful, too. Ages 12-18 can visit the Albany-Springfield Library on Feb. 14 at 4:30 p.m. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Feeding Young Minds
Visit the South Library on Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. for a free meal sponsored by Mighty Moms in partnership with LPPS School Food Services. Feeding Young Minds is an initiative working to stop childhood hunger in Livingston Parish.
Family Fun Fest: Yarn Art
Need ideas for activities to do as a family? Look no further than the South Library! Bring the whole family to the Family Fun Fest on Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. for fun and festivities, including movies, crafts, games, and activities for all ages. February’s Family Fun Fest will be a yarn art craft. Craft a fabulous yarn art project or two. Families can enjoy crafty fun together and express their creativity. There is no crocheting experience necessary. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Yarn Art
Visit the Main Library on Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. to craft a fabulous yarn art project or two! Families can enjoy crafty fun together and express their creativity. There is no crocheting involved. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Spine Tinglers Book Club
The Watson Library Spine Tinglers Book Club reads thrilling fiction with a good mystery and some spine-tingling suspense. The next meeting is Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Saturday, February 16
Jambalaya Cook-Off/Garage Sale
Live Oak Baptist Church will host the 7th annual Jambalaya Cook-Off & Garage Sale on Feb. 16 from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. The event is free to the public. There will be an indoor garage sale, prizes, food, a car show and inflatables for kids. Cook-off rules: jambalaya must be cooked onsite; must cook a minimum of five gallons; jambalaya must be ready to serve and be judged by 10 a.m.; contestants must be registered by 3 p.m. on Feb. 14. All proceeds help students in the 2019 Summer Camp. There will be an award for the winning pot.
Livingston Ladies
Livingston Ladies Basketball Club will hold tryouts for athletes in grades 5-8 on Saturday, Feb. 16, at Live Oak Junior High, located at 30830 Old La. Hwy. 16. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and pre-registration may be completed by visiting www.livingstonladies.com. There is non-refundable $40 fee that will be applied to club dues. The Livingston Ladies Basketball Club is a non-profit organization “dedicated to advancement of girls basketball in Livingston Parish and the surrounding areas,” according to its website. Several of its players have gone on to play college ball across the southeast. For more information, visit www.livingstonladies.com or contact Bill Sibley via email, coachsibley@livingstonladies.com.
Pony Tales
Meet Knox, the miniature horse! Read a story and make a craft alongside a certified therapy horse at the Main Library on Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
LIGO Science Saturday
On Feb. 16, LIGO will honor Valentine’s Day by making the theme of the day Magnetic Attraction. Play with magnets, and feel the nearly instant attraction and repulsion. Tour the control room, explore the exhibit hall, try hands-on demos of scientific principles, ask questions, watch videos and more. LIGO is located north of the town of Livingston on LIGO Lane. Free Science Saturday is every third Saturday of the month from 1-5 p.m. For more information, visit www.ligo.caltech.edu/LA/.
CHAOS Texas Hold’em Tournament
The 12th annual CHAOS Texas Hold’em Tournament will be held Feb. 16 with registration and food at 6 p.m. and play at 7 p.m. at the JMAC (Ben McDonald’s Gym). The cost is a $100 contribution or donation. Prizes include autographed items from Drew Brees, Cal Ripken Jr., Alex Bregman, Max Scherzer, Eric Hosmer, a 2019 LSU package, a hunting package from Synergy Outdoors, and gift cards from local businesses including Bowie’s Outfitters, Don’s Seafood Hut, Sport-N-Center, Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Smoothie King, Outback Steakhouse and more. There will be pastalaya cooked by Justin Harris and appetizers by Don’s Seafood Hut. Non-alcoholic beverages will be provided.
Grand Country Junction
Visit the Grand Country Junction on Feb. 16 for a Country Classics show featuring Jared Guidry. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children ages 4-12, and children 3 and under are free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Grand Country Junction, your “Hometown Branson Show,” is located just off of Interstate 12 at Exit 19 in Satsuma at the Suma Crossing Theatre. For more information, call Director Greg Sullivan at (985) 507-9432 or visit www.grandcountryjunction.com.
Black & White Casino Night Gala
The 2019 Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce Black & White Casino Night Gala will be held Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. in the Carter Plantation Ballroom in Springfield. There will be entertainment with Dueling Pianos and music by Keys & Strings, casino night games, best dressed couple and best dressed single contests, live and silent auctions, and more. Attire is semi-formal/formal with a black and white theme. Cost is $110 for a single ticket, $550 for 1/2 table (5 people), $1,000 for 10, and $1,750 for reserved seating for 10 plus sponsor. A portion of the proceeds help establish the fund for the newly formed Livingston Chamber Foundation, which will allow the business community to invest in projects and causes that matter, including the Leadership Livingston group projects and more. For more information, call 225-665-8155 or email staff@livingstonparishchamber.org.
Sunday, February 17
New Beginnings Baptist Church of Walker Revival
The New Beginnings Baptist Church of Walker, 9768 Florida Blvd., will host a Revival on Feb. 17 at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Feb. 18 through Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. each night. The guest speaker will be Bro. Marvin Wilson (from The Wilsons). For more information, call Bro. Charles Ray Smith at 445-4927.
Tuesday, February 19
Beginner Cookie Decorating Class – Birthday Party Theme
Join artist Instructor Shelly Frederick at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish for this Birthday Party-themed Cookie Decorating Class. It’s a great way to start learning the basics of cookie decorating with royal icing. No previous experience necessary, and everything for the class is provided. Class will cover basic royal icing techniques, including consistencies and coloring of icing using gel colors. This is a great introduction to the art of cookie decorating, and at the end you get to take your beautiful cookies home to show your family and friends. This beginner class is $45 per person per class age 14 and up. Reserve your space soon as seating is limited! Class schedule: Feb. 19, 6-8 p.m. (registration deadline Feb. 13; Feb. 26, 6-8 p.m. (registration deadline Feb. 20). Visit www.artslivingston.org or call 225-664-1168 to sign up.
Wednesday, February 20
TOPS meeting
The local Denham Springs chapter of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets weekly on Wednesday mornings at Amite Baptist Church, located at 32728 Hwy. 1019, Denham Springs, in Bldg B, Room 116. Weigh-in begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by a meeting at 9 a.m. Interested individuals are welcome to attend a free meeting before joining. TOPS is a non-profit weight loss support and wellness organization open to both men and women. TOPS is affordable with low annual fees and monthly chapter dues. Detailed information is available online at www.tops.org or by calling 1-800-932-8677.
Thursday, February 21
Prayer service
St. Francis Episcopal Church invites you to experience “Taize,” prayer services that follow a rhythm of music, scripture reading, prayer, and silence to encourage meditative worship and peaceful, reflective prayer. Join us on Thursday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m., at 726 Maple St. in Denham Springs to learn about Agape Love. Bring a friend, and share this special service with all. This is another part of St. Francis Episcopal Church’s “Open Doors, Open Hearts” worship service series, where all are welcome, all are loved and all are accepted. The prayer service will also be held Thursday, March 21; Wednesday, April 17; and Thursday, May 16. Visit www.stfrands.org for more information.
Saturday, February 23
Mardi Gras Mambo King Cake Dash
Hey Watson Community! Movement presents the inaugural celebration of King Cake for the Mardi Gras Mambo King Cake Dash on Feb. 23! The location is Kids Korner Playland, and the race takes place down River Road! Earn your King Cake with a family fun run, kids king cake dash, and games. Sample different flavors of your favorite King Cakes from Oak Point Fresh Market. Coffee service will be provided by local coffee shop Bitter and Sweet Coffee and Frozen Yogurt! Event schedule: 8:30 a.m. - Morning Warm Up - Yoga; 8:45 a.m. - Kids Dash; 9 a.m. - Family Fun Run; 9:30 a.m. - Let them Eat Cake/ Second Line Stroll. There will be workout demos and games throughout the morning. This is a free event, but they do ask that you bring a box of crackers for the Mighty Moms food barrel.
Photography classes at ACLP
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host a three-part series of photography classes. Part 1 is called Fundamentals of Photography - The Camera, and it is a basic course in what a camera is and how it works. The instructor will be Adin Putnam. Information will be presented that covers DSLR, full frame & crop sensor, mirrorless, micro 4/3s, point and shoot, medium and large format, and cell phone cameras. Other topics will include basic camera gear, such as various lenses, how they work and what different lenses are for, tripods and monopods, camera bags, straps, speedlites, memory cards, batteries, etc. The 2-hour class will be held on Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Cost is $35 per individual registered in advance, and $40 at the door. The ACLP members discount will apply when registering. It’s recommended that you bring your camera if you have one, as well as note-taking materials. Register online at www.artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
Krewe of Diversion Parade
The Krewe of Diversion will host the 25th annual Mardi Gras Boat Parade on Feb. 23 at 12 p.m. Registration will be at Manny’s on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. Cost is $35 per boat, with checks made payable to LFACC (Louisiana Friends Against Childhood Cancer). All proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Food and St. Jude items will be sold at Manny’s starting at 12 p.m. on Feb. 23. The live auction starts at 5:30 p.m. or after all participating parade boats are back at Manny’s. All donations are appreciated. For more information, call David or Vivian Stevens at 225-939-2135 or 225-324-5695.
Krewe of Denham Springs Parade
The Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade will be held on Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. The route will start at Denham Springs High School and continue straight down Range Avenue to Veterans Avenue. If you are interested in putting a float in the parade, email David Stringfellow at davidstringfellow35@gmail.com.
Bonfire Party at the Fairgrounds
Jarreau Entertainment will host a Bonfire Party at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. The bonfires will be professionally made, and there will be live music from Chase Tyler, Parish County Line, The Chris Leblanc Band and Downfall. There will also be a fireworks show as well as food and alcohol vendors. Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the gate, and there are VIP packages available. You can purchase tickets at Laguna Beach Daiquiris and Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill. For more information, visit www.jarreauentertainment.com or call 225-333-8305.
Friday, March 1
COA Mardi Gras Dance
The Livingston Council on Aging will host a Mardi Gras dance for senior citizens age 60 years and older at the Denham Springs meal site, 949 Government Dr., on Friday, March 1, from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $6 per person, $10 per couple. Dinner will be served, and live music will be provided by the band Poo-Yai. Attend for a fun-filled evening.
Saturday, March 9
Clay Fun Shoot
A clay shoot will be held at Riverside Sporting Clays, located at 52396 La. Hwy. 16 in Denham Springs, beginning at 9 a.m. on March 9. Proceeds from the event will go toward Special Olympics Louisiana-Florida Parishes, which covers Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington and St. Tammany parishes. The cost is $600 per four-person team, which includes 100 shots. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for all team members, and prizes will be awarded to the top three finishing teams. Shooting station sponsorships are also available at $100 apiece. For registration or sponsorship information, contact Dawn Collura at (985) 320-6557 or Paulette Roberts at (225) 921-5651. You can also email Collura at dcollura20@gmail.com or Roberts at paulettehroberts@gmail.com.
Sunday, March 10
Red Oak Baptist Church Revival
Red Oak Baptist Church, 28760 Red Oak Rd., Livingston, will host a revival on March 10 - 15. Services will begin at 11 a.m. on March 10, followed by a fellowship meal. Other services will be at 6 p.m. on March 10 and at 7 p.m. n March 11 - 15. The guest speaker will be Bro. Paul Taylor, and guest music director will be Raymond Taylor.
Saturday, March 16
Elvis - Through the Years
The Livingston Council on Aging, 949 Government St., Denham Springs, will host “Elvis - Through the Years” on March 16 at 7 p.m., and doors will open at 6 p.m. The event will feature award-winning tribute artists Jacob Eder from Georgia and Richard Wolf from Canada, and it will star Elvis Sound Alike Champion Jayson Alfano from Louisiana. Tickets are $15 each. COA members may get purchase tickets at the Denham Springs COA. General public tickets are available at https://bontempstix.com/events/elvis-through-the-years, or call 985-500-4417.
Tuesday, March 26
AARP Defensive Driving Class
An AARP 55 Alive Defensive Driving class will be held for seniors on Tuesday, March 26, from 1-5 p.m. at the Livingston Council on Aging, located at 949 Government Dr. in Denham Springs. The cost of the class will be $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Please call. For more information, call Sheri at 664-0664 or 664-9343.
Thursday, March 28
“Steel Magnolias”
The Spotlight Theatre Players will present Robert Harling’s “Steel Magnolias” on March 28 at 7 p.m., March 29 at 7 p.m. and March 30 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Old South Jamboree in Walker. It will be directed by Melani Glascock. Tickets are $15 and are on sale now at www.stpds.com.
Saturday, March 30
Walker High Class of 1974 reunion
The Walker High School 1974 Class Reunion will be held in the Walker Freshman High auditorium, 13443 Burgess Ave., Walker, on March 30, 2019, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Graduates, staff members and administrators are invited. Those interested can reach out on Facebook – search “Walker High School Class of 1974 Reunion” or call Jesse Barksdale 504-231-3720 or Leanna Harris 225-505-4097.
Saturday, April 6
Superhero 5K
The Rotary Club of Livingston Parish will host its second annual 5K Superhero Fun Run on Saturday, April 6, to provide pairs of brand-new running shoes to children in the community whose families can't afford them. The proceeds of the event and any donations will provide the means for buying the shoes, which will then be donated to the Livingston Parish Public Schools’ main shoe vault. Race registration costs $20 through March 24 and $25 March 25 - April 6. Registration fees can be paid online at RunSignUp.com under the search “Rotary Club Superhero 5K” or at the registration area on the day of the race. Participants can avoid a registration fee by donating a new pair of children’s tennis shoes. Check-ins for the race will begin at 7 a.m. on April 6, and the race will start at 8 a.m. The route will both begin and end at Train Station Park, located at 198 E. Railroad Avenue, just outside the Denham Springs Antique Village.
Saturday, April 13
2019 Blessing of the Bikes
The 2019 Blessing of the Bikes will be held at the Magnolia Plaza Truck Stop in Denham Springs on April 13 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. There will be live music, a bike & car show, auctions, food, drinks, vendors, face painting, limited edition event T-shirts, and more. There will be an after party at Drew & Willie’s Sports Bar. The event is presented by the Fallen Riders Foundation. For more information, call Spazz at 225-335-2909 or Stacey at 225-202-6180.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Hungarian Settlement cookbook
The Hungarian Settlement Historical Society, which is dedicated to the historical preservation of the Hungarian community in Albany, Louisiana, recently released its first-ever cookbook, which is on sale for $20 apiece. Books can be purchased at the Hungarian Museum, located at 27455 La. Hwy. 43, during regular hours of operation. They can also be ordered online by visiting www.hungarianmuseum.com. Featuring Hungarian dishes as well as a wide variety of American recipes from local chefs, the “Hungarian Settlement Historical Society Cookbook” is comprised of approximately 283 pages, 675 recipes and 135 contributors as well as many helpful cooking tips throughout.
Denham Springs Fine Art Association
The Denham Springs Fine Art Association, better known as DSFAA, meets on the first Monday of every month at the Denham Springs-Walker Library at 7 p.m., unless Monday is a holiday or there is a specially planned location change. DSFAA is an independent organization of artists and of anyone who loves art and seeing new art forms or learning techniques from local and guest speakers. Visitors and new members are welcome.
Mighty Moms Food Pantry
Visit the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Pavilion on the second Saturday of every month from 9-11 a.m. for the Mighty Moms Food Pantry.
VFW Freedom Depot Box
The VFW Post 7017, 113 Centerville Street, Denham Springs, would like to remind the public of our Freedom Depot Box. The box is designed for anyone to place their American Flag for disposal in it. All worn and torn Flags will be disposed of by a Boy Scout Troop in a proper ceremony. The box is located outside the Post’s front door. If you have any questions, call Vance Sutton at 225-665-2930.
VFW Travelers Florida trip
The VFW Travelers, a senior citizen travel group, invites you to join them on an exciting motorcoach trip to Colorado. The trip is scheduled for June 8-16, 2019. The cost of the trip is $880, which includes motorcoach transportation, most meals, lodging and attractions. A $75 deposit holds your spot. For more information, call Debbie at 225-665-2930. You can also visit www.grouptrips.com (code “vfwtravelers”) or visit Denham Springs VFW Travelers on Facebook.
Denham Springs Lodge #297
As most of you know, the Flood of 2016 was devastating to our area. The Masonic Lodge, which was established in 1905, took nearly eight feet of water, and everything inside the building was a loss. Included in this loss were all the 5x7 pictures of the Masters of the Lodge. We are now trying to reach out to the families and get as many or all of the pictures back. We are hoping that someone in the families may have a picture or can get us a copy. It doesn't matter if it's color or black and white; it just needs to be a 5x7. Listed below is a list of each Master and the year they served. On these pictures, we ask that you write the name on the back so we can make sure we get it in the appropriate order, especially some of the early years, as most of us at the lodge would not know them. Pictures can be sent to the lodge or given to Mrs. Florence Crowder, Marshal Joe Shumate, Ronnie Coon PM/Secretary, or any member of the Masonic Lodge. For more information, call 225-963-0274 or email rcoon3@cox.net.
Vision Rehab Services
The Lighthouse Louisiana mission is to empower people with disabilities through services, employment, and advocacy. Their Baton Rouge location on North Flannery Road now offers no-cost Vision Rehab Services. These services include a Low Vision Clinic, Daily Living Skills classes, and Assisted Technology Training. Lighthouse Louisiana is an Equal Opportunity\Affirmative Action employer to individuals with disabilities, protected veterans, females, and minorities. Call Lighthouse Louisiana at 225-275-1200 x 245 to maximize your current vision today!
Maison de Fleur tours
The public is invited to visit Maison de Fleur Independent and Assisted Living to enjoy lunch and a tour of the facility. Come see what the residents are raving about. Great staff, food, activities and outings. Let us help you continue your story. Visit 559 Rushing Rd. West, Denham Springs. For more information, call 225-238-1919.
Passion Play & River Cruise
Join Jamie Andreas on the Oberammergau Passion Play & the Romantic Danube River Cruise. The trip will last 12 days - June 4-15, 2020. AMA Waterways. For more information, contact Jamie Andreas - Holiday Travel at 225-380-5040 or Jmesue10@suddenlink.net.
2nd chance AA meetings
2nd chance AA meetings are hosted on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Faithway Baptist Church, located at 31740 Pete Bankston in Holden. For more information, call Jason at 985-402-4306.
Livingston Parish Farmer’s Market
The Livingston Parish Farmers’ Market is open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. with fresh, seasonal produce and fruit, grain-fed beef without added hormones, unprocessed honey, fresh yard eggs, homemade hot sauce, pastries, jellies, craft vendors with soy candles, goat milk and honey lotions, soaps, quilts, jewelry, clothes, plants, more. New Covenant Baptist Church parking lot on Florida Blvd. (Hwy. 190) across from McDonald’s in Denham Springs. For more information, visit the Livingston Parish Farmer’s Market on Facebook.
Walker Farmers Market
The Walker Farmers Market is held on the first and third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 9360 Florida Blvd., in front of Hebert’s Cajun Meats. Items include handmade jewelry and crafts, homegrown vegetables and fruits, local honey and bee products, fresh eggs, soap, lotions, bathbombs, homemade desserts and breads, quilts, purses, pot holders, jellies, pickles, sauces, candles, woodwork, signs and more! If you would like to be a vendor, email walkerfm@yahoo.com.
Old South Jamboree
Visit the Old South Jamboree in Walker on the first Saturday of every month for a show that includes many local singers. The show starts at 7 p.m., and the doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission for adults is $10, $5 for kids 6 - 12, and free for kids under 6. Refreshments available including hot dogs, cold drinks, and more. For more information, call 225-936-0349 or visit oldsouthjamboree.webs.com.
V. Watts Trade Day
Visit V. Watts Trade Mart, 13060 Florida Blvd., Livingston, on the second Saturday of every month for Trade Day, with vendors inside and outside selling antiques, collectibles and more. For more information, call 225-686-2791 or visit V. Watts Trade Mart on Facebook.
Grand Country Junction
Garry Lewis Properties in conjunction with Treads and Care Tire, Team Toyota and the Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau proudly present Grand Country Junction every third Saturday of the month. Come out for a night of great entertainment as Danny Harrell and the Nashville Edition Band back up the Junction cast as they present some of your favorite country songs. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children ages 4-12, and children 3 and under are free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Grand Country Junction, your “Hometown Branson Show,” is located just off of Interstate 12 at Exit 19 in Satsuma at the Suma Crossing Theatre. For more information, call Director Greg Sullivan at (985) 507-9432 or visit www.grandcountryjunction.com.
LIGO Science Saturday
At the LIGO - Livingston Science Education Center Free Science Saturday, visitors can tour the control room, explore the exhibit hall, try hands-on demos of scientific principles, ask questions, watch videos and more. The center is located north of the town of Livingston on LIGO Lane. Free Science Saturday is every third Saturday of the month from 1-5 p.m. For more information, visit www.ligo.caltech.edu/LA/.
