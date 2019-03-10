Sunday, March 10
Daylight Saving Time
Daylight Saving Time begins March 10. Spring your clocks forward.
Litter Free LP - 10 on the 10th
Wherever you are in Livingston Parish, show your love for LP by getting dirty cleaning up your business, home or school. Everyone can do their part to make Livingston Parish better. Be sure to share photos of your efforts with hashtag #litterfreelp and #10onthe10th. For more information, visit www.livingstonparishchamber.org/litter-initiative/.
Red Oak Baptist Church Revival
Red Oak Baptist Church, 28760 Red Oak Rd., Livingston, will host a revival on March 10 - 15. Services will begin at 11 a.m. on March 10, followed by a fellowship meal. Other services will be at 6 p.m. on March 10 and at 7 p.m. on March 11 - 15. The guest speaker will be Bro. Paul Taylor, and guest music director will be Raymond Taylor.
Monday, March 11
Library storytimes
The Livingston Parish Library hosts storytimes for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers that focus on developing early literacy skills. Schedule: Denham Springs-Walker Library: ages 0-2, March 11, 9:45 a.m.; ages 0-5, March 11 & 12, 10:30 a.m.; Watson Library: ages 0-5, March 13, 10 a.m.; Main Library: ages 0-5, March 13, 10 a.m.; Albany-Springfield Library, ages 0-5, March 13, 10 a.m.; South Library: ages 0-5, March 13, 10 a.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
LPSO Self-Defense Moves
Learn simple and effective self-defense techniques from Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office trained officers in a free beginner’s course at the Albany-Springfield Library on March 11 at 4:30 p.m. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Excel Basics
Ages 12 and up are invited to the Denham Springs-Walker Library on March 11 at 6:30 p.m. for an Excel Basics class. Microsoft Excel is a spreadsheet program that is used to create invoices, ledgers, and other financial or mathematical data. This class will teach the student the basic features of Excel along with entering, sorting, and computing data. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Tuesday, March 12
Ask-A-Lawyer
Volunteer attorneys will provide general “Ask-a-Lawyer” sessions at the Main Library on March 12 from 9:30-11:30 a.m., allowing patrons to ask all types of legal questions in a one-on-one setting at no charge. Criminal law questions cannot be answered. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Joyful Reads Book Club
Do you love uplifting tales of hope and faith? If so, visit the South Library on March 12 at 10:30 a.m. for coffee and a lively discussion at the Joyful Reads Book Club. Every month, they will have a different inspirational book to read and discuss. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Book a Librarian - Computer Help
Ages 12 and up can Book a Librarian for help with the following topics: Internet Basics, Intermediate Internet, Email Basics, Intermediate Email, Publisher Basics or Power Point Basics at the Denham Springs-Walker Library on March 12 from 2-4 p.m. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Teen Advisory Board
The Livingston Parish Library’s Teen Advisory Board meets at the Main Library on March 12 at 4:30 p.m. Ages 12-18 can suggest programs they would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for the Young Adult section. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Young Writers Club
The Denham Springs-Walker Library’s Young Writers Club meets March 12 at 5 p.m. Open to ages 12-18, the club’s goal is to help each other become better writers, to provide inspiration, and to offer advice and support. Each meeting, members practice writing in many different styles and genres to fine-tune skills and challenge themselves. Writers of all genres are welcome. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Spring Trivet Weaving
Learn foundational skills in basket weaving by creating a simple trivet design out of long leaf pine needles sewn around a central spring motif. Visit the Albany-Springfield Library on March 12 at 5:30 p.m. Expert instruction is provided by Tootie Calmes. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Free Homebuyer Seminar
So you want to be a homeowner? Join Covington & Associates agents and Christy Solar with Fairway Independent Mortgage for a free homebuyer seminar on March 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Covington & Associates Real Estate LLC, 1110 South Range Ave., Denham Springs, Louisiana 70726. Topics will include the importance of your credit/credit score, the local housing market, loan products (FHA, VA, RD, Conventional), down payment options and services provided by real estate professionals. If you are tired of paying rent and want to build wealth by investing in your future, you will not want to miss this class. For more information, call Casie McMurray, REALTOR(R) at 225-907-4656 or email Casie@hotdenham.com.
Cookbook Challenge
Calling all home cooks, amateur bakers and wannabe chefs! Learn to cook, improve your skills or show off your kitchen talent in the Main Library’s culinary book club. Each month, they will each choose a recipe from the designated cookbook. The following month, participants will bring their cooked dish back for tasting. The next meeting will be March 12 at 6 p.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Finding Health Information at Your Library
Do you have questions about a new prescription? Do you want to know more about the latest diet? Learn how you can use the library’s resources to find answers to your health questions at the Watson Library on March 12 at 6 p.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Wednesday, March 13
TOPS meeting
The local Denham Springs chapter of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets weekly on Wednesday mornings at Amite Baptist Church, located at 32728 Hwy. 1019, Denham Springs, in Bldg B, Room 116. Weigh-in begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by a meeting at 9 a.m. Interested individuals are welcome to attend a free meeting before joining. TOPS is a non-profit weight loss support and wellness organization open to both men and women. TOPS is affordable with low annual fees and monthly chapter dues. For more information, visit www.tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677.
Coloring and Coffee
Coloring is a relaxing activity, even for adults. Ages 18 and up are invited to visit the Denham Springs-Walker Library to unwind and treat yourself to coloring and coffee on March 13 at 10 a.m. The library will supply intricate coloring sheets and supplies. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Tea Time + Create
Partake in relaxing afternoon tea every second Wednesday of the month while learning to create a simple, no muss, no fuss craft. Come back each month for a new project and fresh conversation. Visit the Albany-Springfield Library on March 13 at 2 p.m. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
After School
Ages 12-18 are invited to hang out at the Main Library every Wednesday from 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Enjoy technology, video games, movies, and snacks. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Feeding Young Minds
Visit the Main Library on March 13 at 2:30 p.m. for a free meal sponsored by Mighty Moms in partnership with LPPS School Food Services. Feeding Young Minds is an initiative working to stop childhood hunger in Livingston Parish. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
VITA Tax Preparation
The Livingston Parish Library will host free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income for 2018 at the Denham Springs-Walker Library on March 13 from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Bring tax documents such as W-2s, 1099s, and information for deductions and credits along with a copy of last year’s tax return and a Social Security card for yourself, a spouse and dependents. You may also bring proof of a bank account for direct deposit. Volunteers will prepare most simple returns, but more complicated returns will not be processed. Co-sponsored by Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and the Internal Revenue Service, this program is by appointment only. To make an appointment or for more available times, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Virtual Wednesdays
Escape your Wednesday by exploring virtual worlds at the library! Bring yourself, your family, and your friends to take turns on a variety of games on the HTC VIVE at the Denham Springs Walker Library on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. The library also has VR headsets that you can use with your smartphone to try out even more virtual realities! For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Thursday, March 14
Sea Chanters 2019 National Tour
The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters will perform a free concert on March 14 at 7 p.m. at University Baptist Church, 5775 Highland Road in Baton Rouge. The Sea Chanters is the official chorus of America’s Navy, and the ensemble performs a variety of music: traditional choral music, sea chanteys, patriotic fare, opera, Broadway, and contemporary music. The Baton Rouge visit is one of only 18 stops during this 2019 National Tour. For more information, call 225-766-9474 or visit www.navyband.navy.mil.
Saturday, March 16
Pioneer Day
Pioneer Day will be held at Train Station Park in Denham Springs on March 16 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. There will be an 1800s working gristmill, handmade cypress boats, chair caning, quilters, the Louisiana Gold Honeybee observation deck, Pelican Woodcarvers Club, handmade soap, bears made from old quilts, birdhouses, glass birdfeeders, antique doors, handmade furniture, an 1800s ship knot tying display, a covered wagon, pine needle baskets and more. Jambalaya, jams and jellies, and kettle corn will be served. A military exhibit will be present, and there will be live entertainment. All local stores will be open that day also. For more information, contact Elvin Watts, Theatre Antiques, at 225-665-4666 or 225-202-6381.
Children’s Watercolor Class
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish welcomes children ages 8-12 years old to participate in our children’s watercolor class. Kerry Curtin will instruct children to draw and paint a Louisiana scene with watercolor pencils. The class will be held on March 16 from 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the ACLP gallery, 133 Hummell St. in Denham Springs. The cost is $10, which includes all supplies. To register, visit www.artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. Space is limited. Please dress in appropriate clothing for painting. No outside food or drinks allowed. For more information call 225-664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
Elvis - Through the Years
The Livingston Council on Aging, 949 Government St., Denham Springs, will host “Elvis - Through the Years” on March 16 at 7 p.m., and doors will open at 6 p.m. The event will feature award-winning tribute artists Jacob Eder from Georgia and Richard Wolf from Canada, and it will star Elvis Sound Alike Champion Jayson Alfano from Louisiana. Tickets are $15 each. COA members may get purchase tickets at the Denham Springs COA. General public tickets are available at https://bontempstix.com/events/elvis-through-the-years, or call 985-500-4417.
Sunday, March 17
Emmanuel Baptist Church Spring Revival
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 10453 Arnold Rd., Denham Springs, will host a Spring Revival beginning on March 17 at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and continuing March 18-20 at 7 p.m. nightly. The evangelist will be Bro. R. E. Clark. For more information, call Pastor Max Landry at 225-235-2884.
Saturday, March 23
Louisiana Lions benefit
The fourth annual benefit for the Louisiana Lions Children’s Camp for disabled children will be held March 23 in the parking lot at Drew & Willie’s Sports Bar, located at 6865 Magnolia Beach Road, Suite C, Denham Springs, 70706. There will be live music featuring DJ Danie, Confidential, Scary Lane and Kanye Twitty, and there will be no cover charge. This is a kid-friendly event that will include face painting and a bouncy house. Other activities include a pastalaya cook-off, a poker run, a car/truck/bike show and a live auction. For more information, call Nancey at 225-268-5037.
The Fundamentals of Photography – Part 2
Part 2 of a 3 part Fundamentals of Photography series, The Image will cover the basics of creating excellent images using the photography equipment you have. While there will be some inside classroom discussion, the majority of the class will be hands on exercises taking photographs around the Denham Springs Antique District and near the ACLP building. The best way to learn is to do! Make sure you bring your camera ready to shoot! Local photographer Adin Putnam will teach the class on March 23 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St. in Denham Springs. Registration is $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Register online at www.artslivingston.org. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net. Space is limited. No one under 16 years of age, please.
Tuesday, March 26
AARP Defensive Driving Class
An AARP 55 Alive Defensive Driving class will be held for seniors on Tuesday, March 26, from 1-5 p.m. at the Livingston Council on Aging, located at 949 Government Dr. in Denham Springs. The cost of the class will be $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Please call. For more information, call Sheri at 664-0664 or 664-9343.
Thursday, March 28
Lawn Care in Livingston Parish
The LSU AgCenter will hold a “Lawn Care in Livingston Parish” class at the Livingston Parish Library’s Main Branch, 20390 Iowa Street, Livingston, from 6-7 p.m. on March 28. Horticulture Agent Mary Helen Ferguson will cover topics such as choosing and establishing turfgrasses, fertilizing lawns, and managing common weeds, insects, and diseases of turf. For more information, to pre-register, or to get on an e-mail list to learn about future events, call 225-686-3020 or e-mail mhferguson@agcenter.lsu.edu For accommodations for persons with disabilities, contact Ferguson at least one week before the event. The LSU AgCenter and LSU provide equal opportunities in programs and employment.
“Steel Magnolias”
The Spotlight Theatre Players will present Robert Harling’s “Steel Magnolias” on March 28 at 7 p.m., March 29 at 7 p.m. and March 30 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Old South Jamboree in Walker. It will be directed by Melani Glascock. Tickets are $15 and are on sale now at www.stpds.com.
Saturday, March 30
Spring Fest for LP Families
Livingston Parish Public Schools will host an early childhood informational event and Pre-K registration at the Literacy and Technology Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker, on March 30 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The STEAM Express, a traveling makerspace classroom aimed at engaging students in science, technology, engineering, arts and math, will be present, as well a fire trucks, and there will be face painting, snacks and balloon animals. Parents need to bring the following documents: birth certificate, Social Security Card, immunization record, parent driver’s license, four proofs of residency, and the two most current check stubs for each parent or caregiver in the household. For more information, visit www.lpsb.org.
Walker High Class of 1974 reunion
The Walker High School 1974 Class Reunion will be held in the Walker Freshman High auditorium, 13443 Burgess Ave., Walker, on March 30, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Graduates, staff members and administrators are invited. Those interested can reach out on Facebook – search “Walker High School Class of 1974 Reunion” or call Jesse Barksdale 504-231-3720 or Leanna Harris 225-505-4097.
Tuesday, April 2
H.O.P.E. Grief Support Groups
The Hospice of Baton Rouge will host the H.O.P.E. Grief Support Group, a six-week support group session that provides a safe place for sharing and growth through grief, on Tuesdays, April 2-May 14, from 6:30 - 8 p.m. The classes take place at Ochsner Medical Center, 17000 Medical Center Drive (off O’Neal Lane), in the Chapel on the first floor. Visit https://hospicebr.org/bereavement for more information and to reserve your spot, or call Christine Brasseaux at (225) 341-9703 or (225) 767-4673. All groups are provided to the public at no charge.
Wednesday, April 3
ACLP Wonders of the World
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites everyone to visit their new exhibit, “The Wonders of the World” in celebration of Earth Day. The focus of the exhibit will be celebrating our earth’s beauty through different mediums. Participants will be juried artists of the ACLP. The exhibit will begin on April 3 and end on May 25. An opening reception will take place on April 13 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. The artists will be present, and light refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call 225-664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org.
Friday, April 5
Commodity pick-up
The next St. Vincent de Paul commodities pick-up will be held on April 5 from 7:30 - 9 a.m. at 2151 Tower Dr., Denham Springs. Bring picture ID for pick-up. Those who are not currently signed up must bring their picture ID, proof of Livingston residence and proof of income. For more information, call 225-665-1623. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Saturday, April 6
Superhero 5K
The Rotary Club of Livingston Parish will host its second annual 5K Superhero Fun Run on April 6 to provide pairs of brand-new running shoes to children in the community whose families can't afford them. The proceeds of the event and any donations will provide the means for buying the shoes, which will then be donated to the Livingston Parish Public Schools’ main shoe vault. Race registration costs $20 through March 24 and $25 March 25 - April 6. Registration fees can be paid online at RunSignUp.com under the search “Rotary Club Superhero 5K” or at the registration area on the day of the race. Participants can avoid a registration fee by donating a new pair of children’s tennis shoes. Check-ins for the race will begin at 7 a.m. on April 6, and the race will start at 8 a.m. The route will both begin and end at Train Station Park, located at 198 E. Railroad Avenue, just outside the Denham Springs Antique Village.
Saturday, April 13
2019 Blessing of the Bikes
The 2019 Blessing of the Bikes will be held at the Magnolia Plaza Truck Stop in Denham Springs on April 13 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. There will be live music, a bike & car show, auctions, food, drinks, vendors, face painting, limited edition event T-shirts, and more. There will be an after party at Drew & Willie’s Sports Bar. The event is presented by the Fallen Riders Foundation. For more information, call Spazz at 225-335-2909 or Stacey at 225-202-6180.
Saturday, April 20
The Fundamentals of Photography – Part 3
Part 3 of a 3 part Fundamentals of Photography series, The Process will provide an introduction to processing and editing digital images, and some of the major software packages used in photo editing. Local photographer Adin Putnam will teach the class on April 20 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St. in Denham Springs. Registration is $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Register online at www.artslivingston.org. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net. Space is limited. No one under 16 years of age, please.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Kindergarten and Pre-K Registration
Livingston Parish Public Schools Kindergarten registration dates and Pre-K application dates for the 2019-2020 school year will be held at the schools at the times listed below:
Albany Lower Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 11, 9 a.m.
*Denham Springs Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 12, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Doyle Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 5, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Eastside Elementary, Kindergarten, April 12, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
French Settlement Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 12, 9 - 11:30 a.m.
Freshwater Elementary, Kindergarten, May 3, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Frost School, Kindergarten and Pre-K, 8:30 - 11 a.m.
*Gray’s Creek Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, May 10, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Holden School, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 18, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Juban Parc Elementary, Kindergarten, April 5, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*Levi Milton Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 15, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*Lewis Vincent Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Live Oak Elementary, Kindergarten, March 29, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Maurepas School, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 5, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m.
*North Corbin Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, May 9, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
North Live Oak Elementary, Kindergarten, April 4, 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*Northside Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 4, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Seventh Ward Elementary, Kindergarten, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*South Fork Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 5, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
South Live Oak Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 12, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*South Walker Elementary, Kindergarten, March 29, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*Southside Elementary, Kindergarten, May 6, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Springfield Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 18, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*Walker Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, March 25, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*Pre-K classes at these schools will also be taking applications at the Literacy &Technology Center on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
All parents must bring a certified birth certificate, Social Security card, complete immunization record, and four (4) proofs of residence to register their child. Parents applying for Pre-K must bring all items listed above, plus proof of income. For Kindergarten, the child must turn five (5) years old on or before September 30, 2019. For Pre-K, the child must turn four (4) years old on or before September 30, 2019. For more information, see the Pre-K/Early Childhood link at www.lpsb.org.
Exchange families needed
CIEE, the world leader in international exchange, is looking for families in Livingston Parish to host international high school students during the upcoming school year. Host families come in all shapes and sizes – kids, no kids, empty nesters, single parents, etc. In return for hosting, families learn about a different culture, enjoy lifelong friendships with students, fulfill the dream of a young person, and become global ambassadors in their own communities! Contact the local coordinator for Livingston Parish, Sonya Aydell, at sonya.aydell@gmail.com with any questions. For more information about becoming a host family, visit http://www.ciee.org/host. You can start a host family application at any time at the application page: http://usahs.ciee.org/hostapply.
Hungarian Settlement cookbook
The Hungarian Settlement Historical Society, which is dedicated to the historical preservation of the Hungarian community in Albany, Louisiana, recently released its first-ever cookbook, which is on sale for $20 apiece. Books can be purchased at the Hungarian Museum, located at 27455 La. Hwy. 43, during regular hours of operation. They can also be ordered online by visiting www.hungarianmuseum.com. Featuring Hungarian dishes as well as a wide variety of American recipes from local chefs, the “Hungarian Settlement Historical Society Cookbook” is comprised of approximately 283 pages, 675 recipes and 135 contributors as well as many helpful cooking tips throughout.
Denham Springs Fine Art Association
The Denham Springs Fine Art Association, better known as DSFAA, meets on the first Monday of every month at the Denham Springs-Walker Library at 7 p.m., unless Monday is a holiday or there is a specially planned location change. DSFAA is an independent organization of artists and of anyone who loves art and seeing new art forms or learning techniques from local and guest speakers. Visitors and new members are welcome.
Mighty Moms Food Pantry
Visit the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Pavilion on the second Saturday of every month from 9-11 a.m. for the Mighty Moms Food Pantry.
VFW Freedom Depot Box
The VFW Post 7017, 113 Centerville Street, Denham Springs, would like to remind the public of our Freedom Depot Box. The box is designed for anyone to place their American Flag for disposal in it. All worn and torn Flags will be disposed of by a Boy Scout Troop in a proper ceremony. The box is located outside the Post’s front door. If you have any questions, call Vance Sutton at 225-665-2930.
VFW Travelers Colorado trip
The VFW Travelers, a senior citizen travel group, invites you to join them on an exciting motorcoach trip to Colorado. The trip is scheduled for June 8-16, 2019. The cost of the trip is $880, which includes motorcoach transportation, most meals, lodging and attractions. A $75 deposit holds your spot. For more information, call Debbie at 225-665-2930. You can also visit www.grouptrips.com (code “vfwtravelers”) or visit Denham Springs VFW Travelers on Facebook.
Denham Springs Lodge #297
As most of you know, the Flood of 2016 was devastating to our area. The Masonic Lodge, which was established in 1905, took nearly eight feet of water, and everything inside the building was a loss. Included in this loss were all the 5x7 pictures of the Masters of the Lodge. We are now trying to reach out to the families and get as many or all of the pictures back. We are hoping that someone in the families may have a picture or can get us a copy. It doesn't matter if it's color or black and white; it just needs to be a 5x7. Listed below is a list of each Master and the year they served. On these pictures, we ask that you write the name on the back so we can make sure we get it in the appropriate order, especially some of the early years, as most of us at the lodge would not know them. Pictures can be sent to the lodge or given to Mrs. Florence Crowder, Marshal Joe Shumate, Ronnie Coon PM/Secretary, or any member of the Masonic Lodge. For more information, call 225-963-0274 or email rcoon3@cox.net.
Vision Rehab Services
The Lighthouse Louisiana mission is to empower people with disabilities through services, employment, and advocacy. Their Baton Rouge location on North Flannery Road now offers no-cost Vision Rehab Services. These services include a Low Vision Clinic, Daily Living Skills classes, and Assisted Technology Training. Lighthouse Louisiana is an Equal Opportunity\Affirmative Action employer to individuals with disabilities, protected veterans, females, and minorities. Call Lighthouse Louisiana at 225-275-1200 x 245 to maximize your current vision today!
Maison de Fleur tours
The public is invited to visit Maison de Fleur Independent and Assisted Living to enjoy lunch and a tour of the facility. Come see what the residents are raving about. Great staff, food, activities and outings. Let us help you continue your story. Visit 559 Rushing Rd. West, Denham Springs. For more information, call 225-238-1919.
Passion Play & River Cruise
Join Jamie Andreas on the Oberammergau Passion Play & the Romantic Danube River Cruise. The trip will last 12 days - June 4-15, 2020. AMA Waterways. For more information, contact Jamie Andreas - Holiday Travel at 225-380-5040 or Jmesue10@suddenlink.net.
2nd chance AA meetings
2nd chance AA meetings are hosted on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Faithway Baptist Church, located at 31740 Pete Bankston in Holden. For more information, call Jason at 985-402-4306.
Livingston Parish Farmer’s Market
The Livingston Parish Farmers’ Market is open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. with fresh, seasonal produce and fruit, grain-fed beef without added hormones, unprocessed honey, fresh yard eggs, homemade hot sauce, pastries, jellies, craft vendors with soy candles, goat milk and honey lotions, soaps, quilts, jewelry, clothes, plants, more. New Covenant Baptist Church parking lot on Florida Blvd. (Hwy. 190) across from McDonald’s in Denham Springs. For more information, visit the Livingston Parish Farmer’s Market on Facebook.
Walker Farmers Market
The Walker Farmers Market is held on the first and third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 9360 Florida Blvd., in front of Hebert’s Cajun Meats. Items include handmade jewelry and crafts, homegrown vegetables and fruits, local honey and bee products, fresh eggs, soap, lotions, bathbombs, homemade desserts and breads, quilts, purses, pot holders, jellies, pickles, sauces, candles, woodwork, signs and more! If you would like to be a vendor, email walkerfm@yahoo.com.
Old South Jamboree
Visit the Old South Jamboree in Walker on the first Saturday of every month for a show that includes many local singers. The show starts at 7 p.m., and the doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission for adults is $10, $5 for kids 6 - 12, and free for kids under 6. Refreshments available including hot dogs, cold drinks, and more. For more information, call 225-936-0349 or visit oldsouthjamboree.webs.com.
V. Watts Trade Day
Visit V. Watts Trade Mart, 13060 Florida Blvd., Livingston, on the second Saturday of every month for Trade Day, with vendors inside and outside selling antiques, collectibles and more. For more information, call 225-686-2791 or visit V. Watts Trade Mart on Facebook.
Grand Country Junction
Garry Lewis Properties in conjunction with Treads and Care Tire, Team Toyota and the Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau proudly present Grand Country Junction every third Saturday of the month. Come out for a night of great entertainment as Danny Harrell and the Nashville Edition Band back up the Junction cast as they present some of your favorite country songs. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children ages 4-12, and children 3 and under are free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Grand Country Junction, your “Hometown Branson Show,” is located just off of Interstate 12 at Exit 19 in Satsuma at the Suma Crossing Theatre. For more information, call Director Greg Sullivan at (985) 507-9432 or visit www.grandcountryjunction.com.
LIGO Science Saturday
At the LIGO - Livingston Science Education Center Free Science Saturday, visitors can tour the control room, explore the exhibit hall, try hands-on demos of scientific principles, ask questions, watch videos and more. The center is located north of the town of Livingston on LIGO Lane. Free Science Saturday is every third Saturday of the month from 1-5 p.m. For more information, visit www.ligo.caltech.edu/LA/.
