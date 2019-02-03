Sunday, February 3
Community blood drive
The Blood Center is holding a blood drive on Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Walmart in Denham Springs for 5 month old Nathaniel Sparks of Walker, who was born with a severe congenital heart disease. Children’s Hospital of New Orleans conducted Nathaniel’s first cardiac surgery, and another surgery is anticipated. Baby Nathaniel was born with Complete Atrioventricular Canal Defect (CAVC), a congenital heart disease where the heart doesn’t form properly during the first eight weeks of pregnancy, causing holes between the left and right sides of the heart. The condition is often associated with Down syndrome. To donate for Nathaniel after this drive, visit the Denham Springs Donor Center at 1971 Florida Blvd. SW on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Blood needed for patients at Children’s is collected by The Blood Center. At least 300 pediatric heart surgeries are performed there annually. In order to maintain a healthy and stable community blood supply, The Blood Center must collect between 300 to 350 pints of blood everyday. Donations typically drop during the summer, yet there is always someone who needs blood. Donating blood is safe, simple and easy. Each donation can help to save up to three lives. Donors are encouraged to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids before and after donating. Remember to bring a picture I.D. The Blood Center is a non-profit community service organization serving over 30 hospitals and outpatient facilities throughout Southeast Louisiana and Southern Mississippi. For more information, please call (800) 86-BLOOD or visit www.thebloodcenter.org.
Monday, February 4
Library storytimes
The Livingston Parish Library hosts storytimes for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers that focus on developing early literacy skills. Schedule: Denham Springs-Walker Library: ages 0-2, Feb. 4, 9:45 a.m.; ages 0-5, Feb. 4 & 5, 10:30 a.m.; Watson Library: ages 0-5, Feb. 6, 10 a.m.; Main Library: ages 0-5, Feb. 6, 10 a.m.; Albany-Springfield Library, ages 0-5, Feb. 6, 10 a.m.; South Library: ages 0-5, Feb. 6, 10 a.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Adult Book Club meeting
The Albany-Springfield Library’s Adult Book Club reads fiction, nonfiction, and biographies. Their mission is to read selections that help club members grow. The next meeting will be on Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Word Basics
Ages 12 and up are invited to the Denham Springs-Walker Library on Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. for a Word Basics class. Microsoft Word is a commonly-used word processing program. Students will learn the basic features of Word and how to type and format documents. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Tabletop Gaming Night
Are you a fan of role-playing or adventure games? What about strategy or board games? Bring your friends and family to the Denham Springs-Walker Library on Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. to learn new tabletop games or to play your old favorites. Ages 12 and up. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Denham Springs Fine Art Association
The Denham Springs Fine Art Association, better known as DSFAA, meets on the first Monday of every month at the Denham Springs-Walker Library at 7 p.m., unless Monday is a holiday or there is a specially planned location change. The next meeting will be held on Feb. 4. DSFAA is an independent organization of artists and of anyone who loves art and seeing new art forms or learning techniques from local and guest speakers. Visitors and new members are welcome.
Tuesday, February 5
Joyful Reads Book Club
Do you love uplifting tales of hope and faith? If so, visit the South Library on Feb. 5 at 10:30 a.m. for coffee and a lively discussion at the Joyful Reads Book Club. On the first Tuesday of every month, they will have a different inspirational book to read and discuss. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Young Writers Club
The Denham Springs-Walker Library’s Young Writers Club will meet on Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. Open to ages 12-18, the club’s goal is to help each other become better writers, to provide inspiration, and to offer advice and support. Each meeting, members practice writing in many different styles and genres to fine-tune skills and challenge themselves. Writers of all genres are welcome. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Anti-Valentine’s Day Party
Cynics, welcome. Feeling singled out this cheesy (not in a good way) time of year? No need to be alone, out in the cold. Gather your friends who also think the holiday is a shallow interpretation of love — and remember, platonic love is powerful, too. Ages 12-18 can visit the Watson Library on Feb. 5 at 5:30 p.m. or the South Library on Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Hope Chests support group
Hope Chests, a support group for breast cancer patients and their families, will have their next meeting on Feb. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ochsner Clinic Foundation of Baton Rouge, 10310 The Grove Blvd., in the 4th floor lobby. There will be a tour of the new facility. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact sprescott@ochsner.org or call 761-5296. Sponsored by Ochsner Health Systems and generous donor gifts.
Drawing and Painting Art Classes
Instructor Kerry Curtin will host the Children’s Spring 2019 Drawing and Painting Art Classes for 2nd-6th graders at South Live Oak Elementary School in Room 602 (drive to the back of the school). Each session will consist of four class meetings on Tuesday evenings from 6-7:30 p.m. Schedule: Session 1 - Jan. 29, Feb. 5, Feb. 12, Feb. 19; Session 2 - Feb. 26, March 12, March 19, March 26; Session 3 - April 2, April 9, April 16, April 30. Students should bring #2 pencils and a drawing pad no larger than 16”x20”. The class fee is $45 or $40 for ACLP members per session. Make payments to ACLP at the first class meeting for each session. For more information or to enroll, call Curtin at 954-2700. Sponsored by: The Arts Council of Livingston Parish.
ACT Tutoring
The What’s Next? Program and College Tour was started in 1999 as an enrichment program for high school students to prepare them for the future and what’s next in their lives. They will offer an eight-week ACT tutoring program beginning Feb. 4. The classes will take place at Roberts United Methodist Church, 201 Julia Street, Denham Springs, from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $50 per student, with pre-registration required. The class is limited to 15 students. Register online at www.WhatsNextEducation.org.
Wednesday, February 6
TOPS meeting
The local Denham Springs chapter of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets weekly on Wednesday mornings at Amite Baptist Church, located at 32728 Hwy. 1019, Denham Springs, in Bldg B, Room 116. Weigh-in begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by a meeting at 9 a.m. Interested individuals are welcome to attend a free meeting before joining. TOPS is a non-profit weight loss support and wellness organization open to both men and women. TOPS is affordable with low annual fees and monthly chapter dues. Detailed information is available online at www.tops.org or by calling 1-800-932-8677.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr.
The Livingston Parish Public Schools Talented Arts Program will present Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr on Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. (student matinee) and Feb. 8 and Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. at Suma Hall Theatre in Satsuma. General admission tickets are available for $10 per person at the door. For more information, email melani.glascock@lpsb.org.
Livingston Parish Republican Women
The Livingston Parish Republican Women will hold their monthly meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 11:30 a.m. at Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, 123 Aspen Square in Denham Springs, which is just north of I-12 off of Range Ave. The guest speaker will be Delia Taylor, President of Taylor Media. The topic will be, “So You Think You Would Like To Run For Public Office.” The public is welcome to attend. There is a charge for lunch; reservations are recommended and may be made by contacting Betty Burgess at 225-664-3705 or e-mail bfburgess@cox.net.
After School
Ages 12-18 are invited to hang out at the Main Library every Wednesday from 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Enjoy technology, video games, movies, and snacks. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Feeding Young Minds
Visit the Main Library on Feb. 6 at 2:30 p.m. for a free meal sponsored by Mighty Moms in partnership with LPPS School Food Services. Feeding Young Minds is an initiative working to stop childhood hunger in Livingston Parish.
Virtual Wednesdays
Escape your Wednesday by exploring virtual worlds at the library! Bring yourself, your family, and your friends to take turns on a variety of games on the HTC VIVE at the Denham Springs Walker Library on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. The library also has VR headsets that you can use with your smartphone to try out even more virtual realities! For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Thursday, February 7
Beginner Cookie Decorating Class - Valentine’s Day
Join artist Instructor Shelly Frederick at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish for this Paris-themed Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating Class. It’s a great way to start learning the basics of cookie decorating with royal icing. No previous experience necessary, and everything for the class is provided. Class will cover basic royal icing techniques, including consistencies and coloring of icing using gel colors. This is a great introduction to the art of cookie decorating, and at the end you get to take your beautiful cookies home to show your family and friends. This beginner class is $45 per person per class age 14 and up. Reserve your space soon as seating is limited! Class schedule: Feb. 7, 6-8 p.m. (registration deadline is Feb. 5); Feb. 12, 6-8 p.m. (registration deadline Feb. 10). Visit www.artslivingston.org or call 225-664-1168 to sign up.
Saturday, February 9
Understanding the NCAA Clearinghouse
The What’s Next? Program and College Tour was started in 1999 as an enrichment program for high school students to prepare them for the future and what’s next in their lives. They will offer a free program called, “Student First! Athlete Second! Understanding the NCAA Clearinghouse” on Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Denham Springs-Walker Library, 8101 Florida Blvd. Register online at www.WhatsNextEducation.org.
Parents Night Out
Celebrate Valentine’s Day a little early. Drop the kids off for a Parents Night Out at Luke 10:27 A Community of Faith, 536 Centerville St. NE, on Feb. 9 from 6-10:30 p.m. There will be pizza, cookie baking and decorating, and arts and crafts. The event is for ages 6 months - 12 years. The cost is $20 for the first child and $15 for each additional child. Register early by calling 225-936-1806 or 225-573-5660.
Monday, February 11
Retired teachers meeting
The Livingston Parish Retired Teachers will hold a meeting on Monday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Livingston Parish School Board Office. All retired teachers are invited to join us.
Tuesday, February 12
Blueberry pruning demonstration
The LSU AgCenter will offer a blueberry pruning demonstration at the Hammond Research Station (21549 Old Covington Hwy., Hammond) at 2 p.m. on Feb. 12. Pruning will be demonstrated on rabbiteye blueberry plants that have been growing for a number of years, so renovation of old plantings as well as normal pruning practices will be discussed. If you plan to come and would like to be notified of cancellation due to inclement weather, please call 225-686-3020 or e-mail Horticulture Agent Mary Helen Ferguson at mhferguson@agcenter.lsu.edu to pre-register. For accommodations for persons with disabilities, contact Ferguson at least one week before the event. The LSU AgCenter and LSU provide equal opportunities in programs and employment.
Wednesday, February 13
Crape myrtle pruning demonstration
The LSU AgCenter will offer a crape myrtle pruning demonstration at the Livingston Parish Cooperative Extension office, located at 20140 Iowa St. in Livingston, on Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. General principles for pruning landscape plants will also be discussed. If you plan to come and would like to be notified of cancellation due to inclement weather, please call 225-686-3020 or e-mail mhferguson@agcenter.lsu.edu to pre-register. For accommodations for persons with disabilities, let them know at least one week before the event. The LSU AgCenter and LSU provide equal opportunities in programs and employment.
Saturday, February 16
Jambalaya Cook-Off/Garage Sale
Live Oak Baptist Church will host the 7th annual Jambalaya Cook-Off & Garage Sale on Feb. 16 from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. The event is free to the public. There will be an indoor garage sale, prizes, food, a car show and inflatables for kids. Cook-off rules: jambalaya must be cooked onsite; must cook a minimum of five gallons; jambalaya must be ready to serve and be judged by 10 a.m.; contestants must be registered by 3 p.m. on Feb. 14. All proceeds help students in the 2019 Summer Camp. There will be an award for the winning pot.
CHAOS Texas Hold’em Tournament
The 12th annual CHAOS Texas Hold’em Tournament will be held Feb. 16 with registration and food at 6 p.m. and play at 7 p.m. at the JMAC (Ben McDonald’s Gym). The cost is a $100 contribution or donation. Prizes include autographed items from Drew Brees, Cal Ripken Jr., Alex Bregman, Max Scherzer, Eric Hosmer, a 2019 LSU package, a hunting package from Synergy Outdoors, and gift cards from local businesses including Bowie’s Outfitters, Don’s Seafood Hut, Sport-N-Center, Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Smoothie King, Outback Steakhouse and more. There will be pastalaya cooked by Justin Harris and appetizers by Don’s Seafood Hut. Non-alcoholic beverages will be provided.
Tuesday, February 19
Beginner Cookie Decorating Class – Birthday Party Theme
Join artist Instructor Shelly Frederick at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish for this Birthday Party-themed Cookie Decorating Class. It’s a great way to start learning the basics of cookie decorating with royal icing. No previous experience necessary, and everything for the class is provided. Class will cover basic royal icing techniques, including consistencies and coloring of icing using gel colors. This is a great introduction to the art of cookie decorating, and at the end you get to take your beautiful cookies home to show your family and friends. This beginner class is $45 per person per class age 14 and up. Reserve your space soon as seating is limited! Class schedule: Feb. 19, 6-8 p.m. (registration deadline Feb. 13; Feb. 26, 6-8 p.m. (registration deadline Feb. 20). Visit www.artslivingston.org or call 225-664-1168 to sign up.
Thursday, February 21
Prayer service
St. Francis Episcopal Church invites you to experience “Taize,” prayer services that follow a rhythm of music, scripture reading, prayer, and silence to encourage meditative worship and peaceful, reflective prayer. Join us on Thursday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m., at 726 Maple St. in Denham Springs to learn about Agape Love. Bring a friend, and share this special service with all. This is another part of St. Francis Episcopal Church’s “Open Doors, Open Hearts” worship service series, where all are welcome, all are loved and all are accepted. The prayer service will also be held Thursday, March 21; Wednesday, April 17; and Thursday, May 16. Visit www.stfrands.org for more information.
Saturday, February 23
Photography classes at ACLP
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host a three-part series of photography classes. Part 1 is called Fundamentals of Photography - The Camera, and it is a basic course in what a camera is and how it works. The instructor will be Adin Putnam. Information will be presented that covers DSLR, full frame & crop sensor, mirrorless, micro 4/3s, point and shoot, medium and large format, and cell phone cameras. Other topics will include basic camera gear, such as various lenses, how they work and what different lenses are for, tripods and monopods, camera bags, straps, speedlites, memory cards, batteries, etc. The 2-hour class will be held on Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Cost is $35 per individual registered in advance, and $40 at the door. The ACLP members discount will apply when registering. It’s recommended that you bring your camera if you have one, as well as note-taking materials. Register online at www.artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
Krewe of Diversion Parade
The Krewe of Diversion will host the 25th annual Mardi Gras Boat Parade on Feb. 23 at 12 p.m. Registration will be at Manny’s on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. Cost is $35 per boat, with checks made payable to LFACC (Louisiana Friends Against Childhood Cancer). All proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Food and St. Jude items will be sold at Manny’s starting at 12 p.m. on Feb. 23. The live auction starts at 5:30 p.m. or after all participating parade boats are back at Manny’s. All donations are appreciated. For more information, call David or Vivian Stevens at 225-939-2135 or 225-324-5695.
Krewe of Denham Springs Parade
The Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade will be held on Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. The route will start at Denham Springs High School and continue straight down Range Avenue to Veterans Avenue. If you are interested in putting a float in the parade, email David Stringfellow at davidstringfellow35@gmail.com.
Bonfire Party at the Fairgrounds
Jarreau Entertainment will host a Bonfire Party at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. The bonfires will be professionally made, and there will be live music from Chase Tyler, Parish County Line, The Chris Leblanc Band and Downfall. There will also be a fireworks show as well as food and alcohol vendors. Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the gate, and there are VIP packages available. You can purchase tickets at Laguna Beach Daiquiris and Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill. For more information, visit www.jarreauentertainment.com or call 225-333-8305.
Saturday, March 9
Clay Fun Shoot
A clay shoot will be held at Riverside Sporting Clays, located at 52396 La. Hwy. 16 in Denham Springs, beginning at 9 a.m. on March 9. Proceeds from the event will go toward Special Olympics Louisiana-Florida Parishes, which covers Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington and St. Tammany parishes. The cost is $600 per four-person team, which includes 100 shots. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for all team members, and prizes will be awarded to the top three finishing teams. Shooting station sponsorships are also available at $100 apiece. For registration or sponsorship information, contact Dawn Collura at (985) 320-6557 or Paulette Roberts at (225) 921-5651. You can also email Collura at dcollura20@gmail.com or Roberts at paulettehroberts@gmail.com.
Saturday, March 16
Elvis - Through the Years
The Livingston Council on Aging, 949 Government St., Denham Springs, will host “Elvis - Through the Years” on March 16 at 7 p.m., and doors will open at 6 p.m. The event will feature award-winning tribute artists Jacob Eder from Georgia and Richard Wolf from Canada, and it will star Elvis Sound Alike Champion Jayson Alfano from Louisiana. Tickets are $15 each. COA members may get purchase tickets at the Denham Springs COA. General public tickets are available at https://bontempstix.com/events/elvis-through-the-years, or call 985-500-4417.
Saturday, March 30
Walker High Class of 1974 reunion
The Walker High School 1974 Class Reunion will be held in the Walker Freshman High auditorium, 13443 Burgess Ave., Walker, on March 30, 2019, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Graduates, staff members and administrators are invited. Those interested can reach out on Facebook – search “Walker High School Class of 1974 Reunion” or call Jesse Barksdale 504-231-3720 or Leanna Harris 225-505-4097.
Saturday, April 6
Superhero 5K
The Rotary Club of Livingston Parish will host its second annual 5K Superhero Fun Run on Saturday, April 6, to provide pairs of brand-new running shoes to children in the community whose families can't afford them. The proceeds of the event and any donations will provide the means for buying the shoes, which will then be donated to the Livingston Parish Public Schools’ main shoe vault. Race registration costs $20 through March 24 and $25 March 25 - April 6. Registration fees can be paid online at RunSignUp.com under the search “Rotary Club Superhero 5K” or at the registration area on the day of the race. Participants can avoid a registration fee by donating a new pair of children’s tennis shoes. Check-ins for the race will begin at 7 a.m. on April 6, and the race will start at 8 a.m. The route will both begin and end at Train Station Park, located at 198 E. Railroad Avenue, just outside the Denham Springs Antique Village.
Saturday, April 13
2019 Blessing of the Bikes
The 2019 Blessing of the Bikes will be held at the Magnolia Plaza Truck Stop in Denham Springs on April 13 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. There will be live music, a bike & car show, auctions, food, drinks, vendors, face painting, limited edition event T-shirts, and more. There will be an after party at Drew & Willie's Sports Bar. The event is presented by the Fallen Riders Foundation. For more information, call Spazz at 225-335-2909 or Stacey at 225-202-6180.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Hungarian Settlement cookbook
The Hungarian Settlement Historical Society, which is dedicated to the historical preservation of the Hungarian community in Albany, Louisiana, recently released its first-ever cookbook, which is on sale for $20 apiece. Books can be purchased at the Hungarian Museum, located at 27455 La. Hwy. 43, during regular hours of operation. They can also be ordered online by visiting www.hungarianmuseum.com. Featuring Hungarian dishes as well as a wide variety of American recipes from local chefs, the “Hungarian Settlement Historical Society Cookbook” is comprised of approximately 283 pages, 675 recipes and 135 contributors as well as many helpful cooking tips throughout.
Mighty Moms Food Pantry
Visit the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Pavilion on the second Saturday of every month from 9-11 a.m. for the Mighty Moms Food Pantry.
VFW Freedom Depot Box
The VFW Post 7017, 113 Centerville Street, Denham Springs, would like to remind the public of our Freedom Depot Box. The box is designed for anyone to place their American Flag for disposal in it. All worn and torn Flags will be disposed of by a Boy Scout Troop in a proper ceremony. The box is located outside the Post’s front door. If you have any questions, call Vance Sutton at 225-665-2930.
VFW Travelers Florida trip
The VFW Travelers, a senior citizen travel group, invites you to join them on a trip to Orlando and Cocoa Beach, Florida. The trip is scheduled for April 8-13, 2019. We will spend an entire day at the Holy Land Experience, a theme park about the Bible, and also visit Cape Canaveral, Cocoa Beach Pier, Gatorland, Tiffany Chapel and Florida Natural Museum. The cost of the trip is $580 (double occupancy), which includes transportation, eight meals, admission to attractions and lodging. Our travel group is for adults 55 and older. For more information, call Debbie at (225) 665-2930 or Vi at (225) 665-1201. You can also visit our website at www.grouptrips.com, code “vfwtravelers.”
Denham Springs Lodge #297
As most of you know, the Flood of 2016 was devastating to our area. The Masonic Lodge, which was established in 1905, took nearly eight feet of water, and everything inside the building was a loss. Included in this loss were all the 5x7 pictures of the Masters of the Lodge. We are now trying to reach out to the families and get as many or all of the pictures back. We are hoping that someone in the families may have a picture or can get us a copy. It doesn't matter if it's color or black and white; it just needs to be a 5x7. Listed below is a list of each Master and the year they served. On these pictures, we ask that you write the name on the back so we can make sure we get it in the appropriate order, especially some of the early years, as most of us at the lodge would not know them. Pictures can be sent to the lodge or given to Mrs. Florence Crowder, Marshal Joe Shumate, Ronnie Coon PM/Secretary, or any member of the Masonic Lodge. For more information, call 225-963-0274 or email rcoon3@cox.net.
Vision Rehab Services
The Lighthouse Louisiana mission is to empower people with disabilities through services, employment, and advocacy. Their Baton Rouge location on North Flannery Road now offers no-cost Vision Rehab Services. These services include a Low Vision Clinic, Daily Living Skills classes, and Assisted Technology Training. Lighthouse Louisiana is an Equal Opportunity\Affirmative Action employer to individuals with disabilities, protected veterans, females, and minorities. Call Lighthouse Louisiana at 225-275-1200 x 245 to maximize your current vision today!
Maison de Fleur tours
The public is invited to visit Maison de Fleur Independent and Assisted Living to enjoy lunch and a tour of the facility. Come see what the residents are raving about. Great staff, food, activities and outings. Let us help you continue your story. Visit 559 Rushing Rd. West, Denham Springs. For more information, call 225-238-1919.
Passion Play & River Cruise
Join Jamie Andreas on the Oberammergau Passion Play & the Romantic Danube River Cruise. The trip will last 12 days - June 4-15, 2020. AMA Waterways. For more information, contact Jamie Andreas - Holiday Travel at 225-380-5040 or Jmesue10@suddenlink.net.
2nd chance AA meetings
2nd chance AA meetings are hosted on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Faithway Baptist Church, located at 31740 Pete Bankston in Holden. For more information, call Jason at 985-402-4306.
Livingston Parish Farmer’s Market
The Livingston Parish Farmers’ Market is open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. with fresh, seasonal produce and fruit, grain-fed beef without added hormones, unprocessed honey, fresh yard eggs, homemade hot sauce, pastries, jellies, craft vendors with soy candles, goat milk and honey lotions, soaps, quilts, jewelry, clothes, plants, more. New Covenant Baptist Church parking lot on Florida Blvd. (Hwy. 190) across from McDonald’s in Denham Springs. For more information, visit the Livingston Parish Farmer’s Market on Facebook.
Walker Farmers Market
The Walker Farmers Market is held on the first and third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 9360 Florida Blvd., in front of Hebert’s Cajun Meats. Items include handmade jewelry and crafts, homegrown vegetables and fruits, local honey and bee products, fresh eggs, soap, lotions, bathbombs, homemade desserts and breads, quilts, purses, pot holders, jellies, pickles, sauces, candles, woodwork, signs and more! If you would like to be a vendor, email walkerfm@yahoo.com.
Old South Jamboree
Visit the Old South Jamboree in Walker on the first Saturday of every month for a show that includes many local singers. The show starts at 7 p.m., and the doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission for adults is $10, $5 for kids 6 - 12, and free for kids under 6. Refreshments available including hot dogs, cold drinks, and more. For more information, call 225-936-0349 or visit oldsouthjamboree.webs.com.
V. Watts Trade Day
Visit V. Watts Trade Mart, 13060 Florida Blvd., Livingston, on the second Saturday of every month for Trade Day, with vendors inside and outside selling antiques, collectibles and more. For more information, call 225-686-2791 or visit V. Watts Trade Mart on Facebook.
Grand Country Junction
Garry Lewis Properties in conjunction with Treads and Care Tire, Team Toyota and the Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau proudly present Grand Country Junction every third Saturday of the month. Come out for a night of great entertainment as Danny Harrell and the Nashville Edition Band back up the Junction cast as they present some of your favorite country songs. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children ages 4-12, and children 3 and under are free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Grand Country Junction, your “Hometown Branson Show,” is located just off of Interstate 12 at Exit 19 in Satsuma at the Suma Crossing Theatre. For more information, call Director Greg Sullivan at (985) 507-9432 or visit www.grandcountryjunction.com.
LIGO Science Saturday
At the LIGO - Livingston Science Education Center Free Science Saturday, visitors can tour the control room, explore the exhibit hall, try hands-on demos of scientific principles, ask questions, watch videos and more. The center is located north of the town of Livingston on LIGO Lane. Free Science Saturday is every third Saturday of the month from 1-5 p.m. For more information, visit www.ligo.caltech.edu/LA/.
The Coming Up column runs regularly in the lifestyle section as space permits and includes free announcements of special events occurring in Livingston Parish involving non-profit civic and other organizations.
To place an announcement, email jamie@lpn1898.com.
