Thursday, July 11
Harvey Rabbit
Your favorite rabbit is back at the Livingston Parish Library to present a fun-filled variety show with songs, magic, games, and more! All ages are invited to visit the South Library on July 11 at 10 a.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Sunny-Side Up Book Club
The Watson Library Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club reads uplifting fiction and sometimes nonfiction that generates discussion among its diverse members. The next meeting will be July 11 at 10 a.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Where’s Waldo?
During the month of July, the public is invited to participate in the Where’s Waldo event, a fun month where kids go with their families into the shops in the Denham Springs Antique Village to try to find Waldo hiding out. Prizes and favors are given out to all who participate!
Field Day
Ages 8-11 can visit the Denham-Springs Library on July 11 at 10:30 a.m. for a Field Day event. This event will be indoors and include many of your favorite field day games, challenges, and crafts. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Main Library Adult Book Club
The Main Branch Adult Book Club reads both fiction and nonfiction that is interesting in our modern world. The next meeting is July 11 at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Art Bot Builders
Learn to build Art Bots, vibrating robots that create art as they move. Participants can create and customize their own bots to take home, and explore other fun tech toys at the Watson Library on July 11 at 2 p.m. For ages 5 to 11. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Crochet Club
Slip stitch on over to the Crochet Club at the Denham Springs-Walker Library on July 11 at 2 p.m., which will have a new project every month. All experience levels are welcome, from beginner to expert. Stay in the loop with us, and we will unravel the mysteries together. Get hooked on creating! Bring your own supplies if you have them; yarn will be provided. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Eclipse Totes
Howl at the moon while you make your own lunar eclipse tote bags and accessories at the Albany-Springfield Library on July 11 at 2 p.m. Tote bags are provided, but feel free to bring an additional item to decorate. For ages 12 to 18. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Our Place Among the Stars
Ages 18 and up can celebrate man’s eternal search for meaning in this wide cosmos with Sci-Fi classics (all based on books) and enjoy popcorn while watching the space classics of your childhood at the Main Library on July 11 at 5 p.m. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Family Fun Fest: Nebula Crafts
Need ideas for activities to do as a family? Look no further than the South Library! Bring the whole family to the Family Fun Fest on July 11 at 5:30 p.m. for Nebula Crafts. Bath bombs too expensive? Worried about Pinterest fails? We’ve got you! Enjoy a casual, creative night of space-inspired crafts like Milky Way Bath Bombs, Nebula Jar Necklaces, and Galaxy Magnets. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Galaxy Jar Necklaces
Have you ever considered how vast and beautiful the galaxy is? What if you could bottle that beauty and wear it as a necklace? Ages 18 and up can visit the Denham Springs-Walker Library on July 11 at 6 p.m. to learn how and create gorgeous galaxy jar necklaces. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Spine Tinglers Book Club
The Watson Library Spine Tinglers Book Club reads thrilling fiction with a good mystery and some spine-tingling suspense. The next meeting is July 11 at 6 p.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Friday, July 12
Commodity pick-up
The next St. Vincent de Paul commodities pick-up will be held on July 12 from 7:30 - 9 a.m. at 2151 Tower Dr., Denham Springs. Bring picture ID for pick-up. Those who are not currently signed up must bring their picture ID, proof of Livingston residence and proof of income. For more information, call 225-665-1623. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Wiggle Worms: Music and Movement
Did you know that music and dance foster important literacy development in early childhood? Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Children ages 0-5 and their caregivers are invited wiggle and dance at the Denham-Springs Walker Library on July 12 at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Race to the Moon
It’s an epic space race! Compete in challenges and see which team will become the victors of the galaxy and make it to the moon and back at the Watson Library on July 12 at 2 p.m. Ages 8 – 11. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Rocket Science
Blast off into the world of science! Explore hands on experiments, build your own rocket and launch it outside with an air-powered bottle rocket at the Main Library on July 12 at 2 p.m. Ages 5-11. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Saturday, July 13
V. Watts Trade Day
Visit V. Watts Trade Mart, 13060 Florida Blvd., Livingston, on the second Saturday of every month for Trade Day, with vendors inside and outside selling antiques, collectibles and more. For more information, call 225-686-2791 or visit V. Watts Trade Mart on Facebook.
Jamming for Jesus
Plainview Baptist Church, 25171 Joe May Rd., Denham Springs, will host Jamming for Jesus on the second Saturday of every month. The next event will be July 13 from 2-4 p.m.
2019 Bikini Contest
Laguna Beach Daiquiris, 8028 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, presents the 2019 Bikini Contest on July 13 at 9 p.m. There will be entertainment by DJ2EZ, drink specials all night, gift cards and certificates for participants, and a $500 cash prize for the winner.
Monday, July 15
Golden Age Movie Club
Do you long to return to the good old days? Maybe you can’t really go back to a simpler era, but you can visit it for a few hours. Come enjoy movies from the 50’s and 60’s with your peers at the South Library on July 15 at 9 a.m. Get down with Elvis and Ann Margaret or draw down in the Old West with the Duke. There’s always fun at the Golden Age Movie Club. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Library storytimes
The Livingston Parish Library hosts storytimes for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers that focus on developing early literacy skills. Schedule: Denham Springs-Walker Library: ages 0-2, Mondays and Tuesdays, 9:45 a.m. or ages 0-5, Mondays and Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.; Watson Library: ages 0-5, Wednesdays, 10 a.m.; Main Library: ages 0-5, Wednesdays, 10 a.m.; Albany-Springfield Library, ages 0-5, Wednesdays, 10 a.m.; and South Library, ages 0-5, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Texas Roadhouse Grand Opening
The new Texas Roadhouse at Juban Crossing, 27214 Crossing Circle, will have a grand opening on July 15.
Cosmic Crafts
Get an inside look at terraforming by creating and decorating your own galactic terrarium. Visit the Albany-Springfield Library on July 15 at 10 a.m. for some out-of-this-world crafts that will relax you and teach you landscaping on a small scale. Registration is required. For ages 18 and up. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Book a Librarian - Computer Help
Ages 12 and up can Book a Librarian for help with the following topics: Internet Basics, Intermediate Internet, Email Basics, Intermediate Email, Publisher Basics or Power Point Basics at the Denham Springs-Walker Library on July 15 from 2-4 p.m. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Livingston Parish Yarn Artists
The Livingston Parish Yarn Artists hold meetings at the Watson Library on the first and third Mondays of every month from 6-7:45 p.m. There are crocheters and knitters of all experience levels, and if anyone wants to learn, the members would be glad to help them. Some members also quilt and loom - all crafters are welcome. For more information, find Livingston Parish Yarn Artists on Facebook.
LPCC Summer Choir Camp
The Livingston Parish Children’s Choir Summer Choir Camp will be held July 15-18 from 2:30 - 6 p.m. at Revival Temple Church in Walker. Sing in a choir, play Orff instruments, play theatre/singing games and perform in the Camp Concert on July 18 at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $60, which includes a T-shirt, a certificate of participation and a small daily snack. Register online at www.lpccsing.org or mail payment (check payable to LPCC) and registration form to: Barbara Walker, 423 Brenda Drive, Denham Springs, LA 70726. Registration deadline is July 4 or until the camp is full. For more information, call/text Barbara Walker at 225-247-8555 or email BarbaraWalker@lpccsing.org.
Tuesday, July 16
Raising Canes - Walker Grand Opening
Raising Canes - Walker, 27932 Walker S Rd., will have a grand opening on July 16 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Star Stuff
Are there stories in the stars? Discover the mysteries of the cosmos at the South Library on July 16 at 10 a.m. while creating a sun catcher, snacking on a popcorn constellation, and playing a Catch a Star! game. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Alien Road Trip
Get ready to blast off for a night of stories at this family-friendly program, including an Alien Road Trip puppet show! After the stories, participants are invited to make an alien dress up craft. All ages can visit the Watson Library on July 16 at 2 p.m. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Teen Movie Night: Avengers Infinity War
Ages 12-18 can visit the Watson Library on July 16 at 4:30 p.m. or the Main Library on July 16 at 5 p.m. for Teen Movie Night, an interactive viewing experience! You will watch “Avengers: Infinity War.” Props and instructions will be provided. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Teen Field Day
Test your teamwork. Challenge your coordination. Ignite your ingenuity. Blast over to the Denham Springs-Walker Library on July 16 at 5 p.m. for a field day full of space-themed activities. For ages 12-18. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Star Splatter Art
Ages 18 and up are invited to visit the South Library on July 16 at 6 p.m. to make your own universe art using the “splatter technique.” It’s easy, fun, and you’ll go home with a unique, starry canvas that glows in the dark! Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Wednesday, July 17
Space Camp
Think you have what it takes to be the next Neil Armstrong? Strap on your boosters and test your skills in the Livingston Parish Library’s Space Camp to earn your Space Cadet status. Visit the Albany-Springfield Library on July 17 at 2 p.m. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Virtual Wednesdays
If your real world is getting a little dreary, escape your dull Wednesday by exploring virtual worlds at the Denham Springs-Walker Library at 5 p.m. Come with your family and friends and test drive the variety of games available on the library’s HTC VIVE. Use VR headsets with your smartphone to explore even more virtual realities. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Thursday, July 18
Livingston COA Bingo Extravaganza Fun Day
The Livingston Council on Aging, 949 Government Dr., Denham Springs, will host a Bingo Extravaganza Fun Day for all seniors 60 years of age or older on Thursday, July 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attend for plenty of food and fun. All COA members are encouraged to wear their site COA T-shirts.
Monday, July 22
Historic Macedonia Baptist Church VBS
Historic Macedonia Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School July 22-26. Sessions will be held from 5:30 - 8 p.m. each night. There will be music, Bible study, mission activities, and crafts for children grades K-7. The church is located at 34685 Hwy. 1036, Holden. For more information, contact Alex Hull at 225-202-4611 or Pastor Roger Dunlap at 225-664-4448.
Tuesday, July 23
ACLP Theatre/Drama Camp - Middle School Monologues
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites middle school students in grades 5-8 to learn how to read, select, prepare, and perform monologues. Students will work on acting skills, line interpretation, characterization, emotional and facial expression, and body language speech. The class will conclude with each student performing a monologue for the class. The class will take place at the gallery, 133 Hummell St. D.S., July 23-25 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The camp will be taught by Livingston Parish Talented Arts Program Theatre Teacher Melani Glascock. Cost for the camp is $30. To register, visit www.artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. Space is limited. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
ACLP Theatre/Drama Camp - High School Improv Class
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites high school students to an improv class taught by Livingston Parish Talented Arts Program Theatre Teacher Melani Glascock. The camp will be held July 23-25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the gallery, 133 Hummell St. D.S. Students will develop knowledge and skill in improvisation via games, exercises, and acting activities. Cost for the camp is $30. To register, visit www.artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. Space is limited. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
Live Oak Apostolic Church VBS
Live Oak Apostolic Church, 36109 La. Hwy. 16, Watson, will host Vacation Bible School, “The Faith Race,” July 23-25 from 6-8:30 p.m. nightly. There will be puppets, crafts, games and a Bible lesson each night. Meals will be provided for each child each night. For more information, call Cindy Wollerson at 225-262-9988.
H.O.P.E. Grief Support Groups
The Hospice of Baton Rouge will host the H.O.P.E. Grief Support Group, a six-week support group session that provides a safe place for sharing and growth through grief, on Tuesdays, July 23-August 27, from 6:30 - 8 p.m. The classes take place at Ochsner Medical Center, 17000 Medical Center Drive (off O’Neal Lane), in the Chapel on the first floor with group facilitator Christine Brasseaux, LMSW, THBR Social Worker. Visit https://hospicebr.org/bereavement for more information and to reserve your spot, or call Brasseaux at (225) 341-9703 or (225) 767-4673. All groups are provided to the public at no charge.
Friday, August 2
ABCs AND 123s at Arts Council
Local artists at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish plan to celebrate the return of school this fall with their next exhibit. All artwork that will be hung in the exhibit must contain a number, letter, or word in it. The exhibit is open to all juried artist members, so expect quite a collection of artwork with different mediums. The exhibit will begin on Friday, Aug. 2, and end on Wednesday, Sept. 25. An opening reception for the exhibit will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. This is a free event that is open to the public. Participating artists will be present and light refreshments will be served at the reception. Gallery hours are Wed – Fri 10 am till 12pm and Sat 10 am till 2 pm. For more information: 225-664-1168 / artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net / www.artslivington.org.
COA Luau Dance
The Livingston Council on Aging will host a Luau-themed dance for senior citizens 60 years of age or older at the Denham Springs meal site, located at 949 Government Dr., on Friday, Aug. 2, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Admission is $6 per person, $10 per couple. Dinner will be served and live music provided by Elvis impersonator Jayson Alfano. Dress in your tropical attire and join us for a fun filled evening.
Saturday, August 3
DSHS Class of 1979 reunion
The Denham Springs High School Class of 1979 will hold its 40th reunion with a Hui Ana Hawaiian theme party at the Denham Springs North Park Recreation Center on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 6-10 p.m. Please bring a potluck dish, drinks, and any memorabilia that you would like to share. Donations of paper products for the potluck dinner would be appreciated. Cost is $10 each. For more information, contact Wanda Fox Pierre at 251-408-1211 or Jackie Bankston Manning at 225-480-7402.
Saturday, August 10
Project River Clean Up
Volunteers are needed to help local partners clean up the Amite River on Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. Meet at Fred's on the River. Organizers need boats and fishing nets, and donations are welcome. For more information, call 225-503-6005 or to sign up, visit https://tinyurl.com/yxm5epw7.
Sunday, August 25
New Covenant Baptist Church
New Covenant Baptist Church, 215 Florida Avenue SE, Denham Springs, will have a series of meetings with guest speaker Malcom Ellis and special music by The Hill Family on Aug. 25-28. The meeting schedule is as follows: Sunday - 10:30 a.m. & 6:30 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday - 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend; love offerings will be accepted.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
“Local Culture: The Heart and Soul of a Town”
The Old City Hall Museum is asking for your help in preparing its next exhibit, which will run from August 10, 2019, until January 15, 2020. The exhibit is titled “Local Culture: The Heart and Soul of a Town” and will feature items which reflect the culture of our unique town and the incredible talent of those who live here now or who have in the past. Items include art work such as oil and water color paintings, graphic drawings, and fiber art, origami, needlework, such as embroidery, tatting, and crochet, ceramics, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, wood carvings, music, and even written work, such as books, stories, diaries, and poems. In short, we are looking for items created and cherished by our townspeople. Please come by Old City Hall at 115 Mattie St. in Denham Springs or call 667-7512 or 229-1563. OCH hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Saturday and 12 - 5 p.m. Sunday.
Livingston Parish Yarn Artists
The Livingston Parish Yarn Artists hold meetings at the Watson Library on the first and third Mondays of every month from 6-7:45 p.m. There are crocheters and knitters of all experience levels, and if anyone wants to learn, the members would be glad to help them. Some members also quilt and loom - all crafters are welcome. For more information, find Livingston Parish Yarn Artists on Facebook.
Addiction Recovery Group
Visit A Door of Hope, 12201 Florida Blvd., Livingston, for an Addiction Recovery Group every Tuesday at 1 p.m. For more information, call 225-686-7747 or email kristen@adoorofhopela.com.
Livingston Horse Show Association
The Livingston Horse Show Association of Livingston Parish needs sponsors. They accept monetary donations, gift certificates/cards, items for auctions or raffles, and/or equipment that would benefit the association. Any businesses or residents who would like to help the group with awards and equipment costs can visit www.lhsa.webs.com/rulesforms.htm and click “2019 LHSA Sponsorship” or contact Brandi at 225-773-5504 or Stephen at 225-936-0099.
Exchange families needed
CIEE, the world leader in international exchange, is looking for families in Livingston Parish to host international high school students during the upcoming school year. Host families come in all shapes and sizes – kids, no kids, empty nesters, single parents, etc. In return for hosting, families learn about a different culture, enjoy lifelong friendships with students, fulfill the dream of a young person, and become global ambassadors in their own communities! Contact the local coordinator for Livingston Parish, Sonya Aydell, at sonya.aydell@gmail.com with any questions. For more information about becoming a host family, visit http://www.ciee.org/host. You can start a host family application at any time at the application page: http://usahs.ciee.org/hostapply.
Hungarian Settlement cookbook
The Hungarian Settlement Historical Society, which is dedicated to the historical preservation of the Hungarian community in Albany, Louisiana, recently released its first-ever cookbook, which is on sale for $20 apiece. Books can be purchased at the Hungarian Museum, located at 27455 La. Hwy. 43, during regular hours of operation. They can also be ordered online by visiting www.hungarianmuseum.com. Featuring Hungarian dishes as well as a wide variety of American recipes from local chefs, the “Hungarian Settlement Historical Society Cookbook” is comprised of approximately 283 pages, 675 recipes and 135 contributors as well as many helpful cooking tips throughout.
Denham Springs Fine Art Association
The Denham Springs Fine Art Association, better known as DSFAA, meets on the first Monday of every month at the Denham Springs-Walker Library at 7 p.m., unless Monday is a holiday or there is a specially planned location change. DSFAA is an independent organization of artists and of anyone who loves art and seeing new art forms or learning techniques from local and guest speakers. Visitors and new members are welcome.
Mighty Moms Food Pantry
Visit the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Pavilion on the second Saturday of every month from 9-11 a.m. for the Mighty Moms Food Pantry.
Denham Springs Lodge #297
As most of you know, the Flood of 2016 was devastating to our area. The Masonic Lodge, which was established in 1905, took nearly eight feet of water, and everything inside the building was a loss. Included in this loss were all the 5x7 pictures of the Masters of the Lodge. We are now trying to reach out to the families and get as many or all of the pictures back. We are hoping that someone in the families may have a picture or can get us a copy. It doesn't matter if it's color or black and white; it just needs to be a 5x7. Listed below is a list of each Master and the year they served. On these pictures, we ask that you write the name on the back so we can make sure we get it in the appropriate order, especially some of the early years, as most of us at the lodge would not know them. Pictures can be sent to the lodge or given to Mrs. Florence Crowder, Marshal Joe Shumate, Ronnie Coon PM/Secretary, or any member of the Masonic Lodge. For more information, call 225-963-0274 or email rcoon3@cox.net.
Vision Rehab Services
The Lighthouse Louisiana mission is to empower people with disabilities through services, employment, and advocacy. Their Baton Rouge location on North Flannery Road now offers no-cost Vision Rehab Services. These services include a Low Vision Clinic, Daily Living Skills classes, and Assisted Technology Training. Lighthouse Louisiana is an Equal Opportunity\Affirmative Action employer to individuals with disabilities, protected veterans, females, and minorities. Call Lighthouse Louisiana at 225-275-1200 x 245 to maximize your current vision today!
Maison de Fleur tours
The public is invited to visit Maison de Fleur Independent and Assisted Living to enjoy lunch and a tour of the facility. Come see what the residents are raving about. Great staff, food, activities and outings. Let us help you continue your story. Visit 559 Rushing Rd. West, Denham Springs. For more information, call 225-238-1919.
Passion Play & River Cruise
Join Jamie Andreas on the Oberammergau Passion Play & the Romantic Danube River Cruise. The trip will last 12 days - June 4-15, 2020. AMA Waterways. For more information, contact Jamie Andreas - Holiday Travel at 225-380-5040 or Jmesue10@suddenlink.net.
2nd chance AA meetings
2nd chance AA meetings are hosted on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Faithway Baptist Church, located at 31740 Pete Bankston in Holden. For more information, call Jason at 985-402-4306.
Livingston Parish Farmer’s Market
The Livingston Parish Farmers’ Market is open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. with fresh, seasonal produce and fruit, grain-fed beef without added hormones, unprocessed honey, fresh yard eggs, homemade hot sauce, pastries, jellies, craft vendors with soy candles, goat milk and honey lotions, soaps, quilts, jewelry, clothes, plants, more. New Covenant Baptist Church parking lot on Florida Blvd. (Hwy. 190) across from McDonald’s in Denham Springs. For more information, visit the Livingston Parish Farmer’s Market on Facebook.
Walker Farmers Market
The Walker Farmers Market is held on the first and third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 9360 Florida Blvd., in front of Hebert’s Cajun Meats. Items include handmade jewelry and crafts, homegrown vegetables and fruits, local honey and bee products, fresh eggs, soap, lotions, bathbombs, homemade desserts and breads, quilts, purses, pot holders, jellies, pickles, sauces, candles, woodwork, signs and more! If you would like to be a vendor, email walkerfm@yahoo.com.
Old South Jamboree
Visit the Old South Jamboree in Walker on the first Saturday of every month for a show that includes many local singers. The show starts at 7 p.m., and the doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission for adults is $10, $5 for kids 6 - 12, and free for kids under 6. Refreshments available including hot dogs, cold drinks, and more. For more information, call 225-936-0349 or visit oldsouthjamboree.webs.com.
V. Watts Trade Day
Visit V. Watts Trade Mart, 13060 Florida Blvd., Livingston, on the second Saturday of every month for Trade Day, with vendors inside and outside selling antiques, collectibles and more. For more information, call 225-686-2791 or visit V. Watts Trade Mart on Facebook.
Grand Country Junction
Garry Lewis Properties in conjunction with Treads and Care Tire, Team Toyota and the Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau proudly present Grand Country Junction every third Saturday of the month. Come out for a night of great entertainment as Danny Harrell and the Nashville Edition Band back up the Junction cast as they present some of your favorite country songs. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children ages 4-12, and children 3 and under are free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Grand Country Junction, your “Hometown Branson Show,” is located just off of Interstate 12 at Exit 19 in Satsuma at the Suma Crossing Theatre. For more information, call Director Greg Sullivan at (985) 507-9432 or visit www.grandcountryjunction.com.
LIGO Science Saturday
At the LIGO - Livingston Science Education Center Free Science Saturday, visitors can tour the control room, explore the exhibit hall, try hands-on demos of scientific principles, ask questions, watch videos and more. The center is located north of the town of Livingston on LIGO Lane. Free Science Saturday is every third Saturday of the month from 1-5 p.m. For more information, visit www.ligo.caltech.edu/LA/.
The Coming Up column runs regularly in the lifestyle section as space permits and includes free announcements of special events occurring in Livingston Parish involving non-profit civic and other organizations. To place an announcement, email jamie@lpn1898.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.