Thursday, March 7
Benefit garage sale
The annual Senior Adult Garage Sale at Gray’s Creek Baptist Church, 21039 La. Hwy. 16 South, Denham Springs, will be held March 7-8 from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. both days. There will be prom dresses available. For more information, call 225-665-2127.
VITA Tax Preparation
The Livingston Parish Library will host free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income for 2018 at the Denham Springs-Walker Library on March 7 from 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. or the Main Library on March 9 from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Bring tax documents such as W-2s, 1099s, and information for deductions and credits along with a copy of last year’s tax return and a Social Security card for yourself, a spouse and dependents. You may also bring proof of a bank account for direct deposit. Volunteers will prepare most simple returns, but more complicated returns will not be processed. Co-sponsored by Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and the Internal Revenue Service, this program is by appointment only. To make an appointment or for more available times, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Teen Advisory Board
The Livingston Parish Library’s Teen Advisory Board meets at the Watson Library on March 7 at 5:30 p.m. and the South Library on March 9 at 10:30 a.m. Ages 12-18 can suggest programs they would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for the Young Adult section. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Topsy Turvy Tea Party
Visit the Albany-Springfield Library on March 7 at 5:30 p.m. for this topsy turvy program inspired by the adventures of Alice in Wonderland. Enjoy a modern retelling of the classic Alice story, games, and a craft. Feel free to wear your best – or most whimsical – party outfit. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
LPSO Self-Defense Moves
Learn simple and effective self-defense techniques from Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office trained officers in a free beginner’s course at the South Library on March 7 at 6:30 p.m. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Friday, March 8
La Shish Ribbon Cutting
The public is invited to a ribbon cutting event for La Shish Greek & Lebanese Restaurant, which opened a new location at 7755 Magnolia Beach Road, Suite B, Denham Springs, LA 70726. The event starts at 10 a.m.
Mardi Gras Bead Art
Ever wonder what to do with all those left over Mardi Gras beads? Learn how to make a mosaic using a few simple materials and Mardi Gras beads at the Main Library on March 8 at 10 a.m. The library will provide all materials, but you are welcome to bring any beads you wish to get rid of. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Wiggle Worms: Music and Movement
Did you know that music and dance foster important literacy development in early childhood? Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Children ages 0-5 and their caregivers are invited wiggle and dance at the Denham Springs-Walker Library on March 8 at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Big Top Circus
A Real Circus under the Big Top is coming to the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds, 13325 Florida Blvd., on March 8-9 with one spectacular performance on Friday at 6 p.m. and on Saturday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Purchase tickets at the circus entrance or at zerbinifamilycircus.com. Admission is $15 per adult and $10 per child. Visit the Zerbini Family Circus event page on Facebook for a coupon to admit two kids age 4-12 for free for each paid adult. Kids age 3 and under are free.
Saturday, March 9
Clay Fun Shoot
A clay shoot will be held at Riverside Sporting Clays, located at 52396 La. Hwy. 16 in Denham Springs, beginning at 9 a.m. on March 9. Proceeds from the event will go toward Special Olympics Louisiana-Florida Parishes, which covers Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington and St. Tammany parishes. The cost is $600 per four-person team, which includes 100 shots. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for all team members, and prizes will be awarded to the top three finishing teams. Shooting station sponsorships are also available at $100 apiece. For registration or sponsorship information, contact Dawn Collura at (985) 320-6557 or Paulette Roberts at (225) 921-5651. You can also email Collura at dcollura20@gmail.com or Roberts at paulettehroberts@gmail.com.
S.T.E.A.M. Saturdays
Visit the Main Library at 10 a.m. for five Saturdays, March 2-30, filled with educational S.T.E.A.M. fun. Make some Scientific discoveries, learn the language of Technology, try your hands at Engineering, create some awesome Art, and discover new and fun ways to explore Math. All tweens are welcome. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Aydell Celebration
Wow, time sure flies when you’re having fun! Edna Mae turned 86 years old on Jan. 2, and Robert Ray (Bit) made 90 years old on Feb. 9. They will soon celebrate 69 years of marriage on April 15. Attend the Aydell Celebration at the Port Vincent Community Center to share a memory, spread some love and enjoy some cake. There will be an open house on March 9 from 12-5 p.m. Gifts are not needed.
Idea Lab Upcycle Neck Pillow
Spring is here, and that means spring-cleaning. Visit the Denham Springs-Walker Library on March 9 at 1 p.m. to upcycle your old fleece blankets and extra pillows. Bring your sewing machine and learn how to create upcycled neck pillows out of things you already have around your home. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Sunday, March 10
Daylight Saving Time
Daylight Saving Time begins March 10. Spring your clocks forward.
Litter Free LP - 10 on the 10th
Wherever you are in Livingston Parish, show your love for LP by getting dirty cleaning up your business, home or school. Everyone can do their part to make Livingston Parish better. Be sure to share photos of your efforts with hashtag #litterfreelp and #10onthe10th. For more information, visit www.livingstonparishchamber.org/litter-initiative/.
Red Oak Baptist Church Revival
Red Oak Baptist Church, 28760 Red Oak Rd., Livingston, will host a revival on March 10 - 15. Services will begin at 11 a.m. on March 10, followed by a fellowship meal. Other services will be at 6 p.m. on March 10 and at 7 p.m. on March 11 - 15. The guest speaker will be Bro. Paul Taylor, and guest music director will be Raymond Taylor.
Thursday, March 14
Sea Chanters 2019 National Tour
The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters will perform a free concert on March 14 at 7 p.m. at University Baptist Church, 5775 Highland Road in Baton Rouge. The Sea Chanters is the official chorus of America’s Navy, and the ensemble performs a variety of music: traditional choral music, sea chanteys, patriotic fare, opera, Broadway, and contemporary music. The Baton Rouge visit is one of only 18 stops during this 2019 National Tour. For more information, call 225-766-9474 or visit www.navyband.navy.mil.
Saturday, March 16
Pioneer Day
Pioneer Day will be held at Train Station Park in Denham Springs on March 16 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. There will be an 1800s working gristmill, handmade cypress boats, chair caning, quilters, the Louisiana Gold Honeybee observation deck, Pelican Woodcarvers Club, handmade soap, bears made from old quilts, birdhouses, glass birdfeeders, antique doors, handmade furniture, an 1800s ship knot tying display, a covered wagon, pine needle baskets and more. Jambalaya, jams and jellies, and kettle corn will be served. A military exhibit will be present, and there will be live entertainment. All local stores will be open that day also. For more information, contact Elvin Watts, Theatre Antiques, at 225-665-4666 or 225-202-6381.
Children’s Watercolor Class
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish welcomes children ages 8-12 years old to participate in our children’s watercolor class. Kerry Curtin will instruct children to draw and paint a Louisiana scene with watercolor pencils. The class will be held on March 16 from 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the ACLP gallery, 133 Hummell St. in Denham Springs. The cost is $10, which includes all supplies. To register, visit www.artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. Space is limited. Please dress in appropriate clothing for painting. No outside food or drinks allowed. For more information call 225-664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
Elvis - Through the Years
The Livingston Council on Aging, 949 Government St., Denham Springs, will host “Elvis - Through the Years” on March 16 at 7 p.m., and doors will open at 6 p.m. The event will feature award-winning tribute artists Jacob Eder from Georgia and Richard Wolf from Canada, and it will star Elvis Sound Alike Champion Jayson Alfano from Louisiana. Tickets are $15 each. COA members may get purchase tickets at the Denham Springs COA. General public tickets are available at https://bontempstix.com/events/elvis-through-the-years, or call 985-500-4417.
Sunday, March 17
Emmanuel Baptist Church Spring Revival
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 10453 Arnold Rd., Denham Springs, will host a Spring Revival beginning on March 17 at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and continuing March 18-20 at 7 p.m. nightly. The evangelist will be Bro. R. E. Clark. For more information, call Pastor Max Landry at 225-235-2884.
Saturday, March 23
Louisiana Lions benefit
The fourth annual benefit for the Louisiana Lions Children’s Camp for disabled children will be held March 23 in the parking lot at Drew & Willie’s Sports Bar, located at 6865 Magnolia Beach Road, Suite C, Denham Springs, 70706. There will be live music featuring DJ Danie, Confidential, Scary Lane and Kanye Twitty, and there will be no cover charge. This is a kid-friendly event that will include face painting and a bouncy house. Other activities include a pastalaya cook-off, a poker run, a car/truck/bike show and a live auction. For more information, call Nancey at 225-268-5037.
The Fundamentals of Photography – Part 2
Part 2 of a 3 part Fundamentals of Photography series, The Image will cover the basics of creating excellent images using the photography equipment you have. While there will be some inside classroom discussion, the majority of the class will be hands on exercises taking photographs around the Denham Springs Antique District and near the ACLP building. The best way to learn is to do! Make sure you bring your camera ready to shoot! Local photographer Adin Putnam will teach the class on March 23 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St. in Denham Springs. Registration is $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Register online at www.artslivingston.org. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net. Space is limited. No one under 16 years of age, please.
Tuesday, March 26
AARP Defensive Driving Class
An AARP 55 Alive Defensive Driving class will be held for seniors on Tuesday, March 26, from 1-5 p.m. at the Livingston Council on Aging, located at 949 Government Dr. in Denham Springs. The cost of the class will be $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Please call. For more information, call Sheri at 664-0664 or 664-9343.
Thursday, March 28
Lawn Care in Livingston Parish
The LSU AgCenter will hold a “Lawn Care in Livingston Parish” class at the Livingston Parish Library’s Main Branch, 20390 Iowa Street, Livingston, from 6-7 p.m. on March 28. Horticulture Agent Mary Helen Ferguson will cover topics such as choosing and establishing turfgrasses, fertilizing lawns, and managing common weeds, insects, and diseases of turf. For more information, to pre-register, or to get on an e-mail list to learn about future events, call 225-686-3020 or e-mail mhferguson@agcenter.lsu.edu For accommodations for persons with disabilities, contact Ferguson at least one week before the event. The LSU AgCenter and LSU provide equal opportunities in programs and employment.
“Steel Magnolias”
The Spotlight Theatre Players will present Robert Harling’s “Steel Magnolias” on March 28 at 7 p.m., March 29 at 7 p.m. and March 30 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Old South Jamboree in Walker. It will be directed by Melani Glascock. Tickets are $15 and are on sale now at www.stpds.com.
Saturday, March 30
Walker High Class of 1974 reunion
The Walker High School 1974 Class Reunion will be held in the Walker Freshman High auditorium, 13443 Burgess Ave., Walker, on March 30, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Graduates, staff members and administrators are invited. Those interested can reach out on Facebook – search “Walker High School Class of 1974 Reunion” or call Jesse Barksdale 504-231-3720 or Leanna Harris 225-505-4097.
Tuesday, April 2
H.O.P.E. Grief Support Groups
The Hospice of Baton Rouge will host the H.O.P.E. Grief Support Group, a six-week support group session that provides a safe place for sharing and growth through grief, on Tuesdays, April 2-May 14, from 6:30 - 8 p.m. The classes take place at Ochsner Medical Center, 17000 Medical Center Drive (off O’Neal Lane), in the Chapel on the first floor. Visit https://hospicebr.org/bereavement for more information and to reserve your spot, or call Christine Brasseaux at (225) 341-9703 or (225) 767-4673. All groups are provided to the public at no charge.
Friday, April 5
Commodity pick-up
The next St. Vincent de Paul commodities pick-up will be held on April 5 from 7:30 - 9 a.m. at 2151 Tower Dr., Denham Springs. Bring picture ID for pick-up. Those who are not currently signed up must bring their picture ID, proof of Livingston residence and proof of income. For more information, call 225-665-1623. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Saturday, April 6
Superhero 5K
The Rotary Club of Livingston Parish will host its second annual 5K Superhero Fun Run on April 6 to provide pairs of brand-new running shoes to children in the community whose families can't afford them. The proceeds of the event and any donations will provide the means for buying the shoes, which will then be donated to the Livingston Parish Public Schools’ main shoe vault. Race registration costs $20 through March 24 and $25 March 25 - April 6. Registration fees can be paid online at RunSignUp.com under the search “Rotary Club Superhero 5K” or at the registration area on the day of the race. Participants can avoid a registration fee by donating a new pair of children’s tennis shoes. Check-ins for the race will begin at 7 a.m. on April 6, and the race will start at 8 a.m. The route will both begin and end at Train Station Park, located at 198 E. Railroad Avenue, just outside the Denham Springs Antique Village.
Saturday, April 13
2019 Blessing of the Bikes
The 2019 Blessing of the Bikes will be held at the Magnolia Plaza Truck Stop in Denham Springs on April 13 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. There will be live music, a bike & car show, auctions, food, drinks, vendors, face painting, limited edition event T-shirts, and more. There will be an after party at Drew & Willie’s Sports Bar. The event is presented by the Fallen Riders Foundation. For more information, call Spazz at 225-335-2909 or Stacey at 225-202-6180.
Saturday, April 20
The Fundamentals of Photography – Part 3
Part 3 of a 3 part Fundamentals of Photography series, The Process will provide an introduction to processing and editing digital images, and some of the major software packages used in photo editing. Local photographer Adin Putnam will teach the class on April 20 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St. in Denham Springs. Registration is $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Register online at www.artslivingston.org. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net. Space is limited. No one under 16 years of age, please.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Kindergarten and Pre-K Registration
Livingston Parish Public Schools Kindergarten registration dates and Pre-K application dates for the 2019-2020 school year will be held at the schools at the times listed below:
Albany Lower Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 11, 9 a.m.
*Denham Springs Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 12, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Doyle Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 5, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Eastside Elementary, Kindergarten, April 12, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
French Settlement Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 12, 9 - 11:30 a.m.
Freshwater Elementary, Kindergarten, May 3, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Frost School, Kindergarten and Pre-K, 8:30 - 11 a.m.
*Gray’s Creek Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, May 10, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Holden Schoo, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 18, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Juban Parc Elementary, Kindergarten, April 5, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*Levi Milton Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 15, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*Lewis Vincent Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Live Oak Elementary, Kindergarten, March 29, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Maurepas School, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 5, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m.
*North Corbin Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, May 9, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
North Live Oak Elementary, Kindergarten, April 4, 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*Northside Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 4, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Seventh Ward Elementary, Kindergarten, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*South Fork Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 5, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
South Live Oak Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 12, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*South Walker Elementary, Kindergarten, March 29, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*Southside Elementary, Kindergarten, May 6, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Springfield Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 18, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*Walker Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, March 25, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*Pre-K classes at these schools will also be taking applications at the Literacy &Technology Center on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
All parents must bring a certified birth certificate, Social Security card, complete immunization record, and four (4) proofs of residence to register their child. Parents applying for Pre-K must bring all items listed above, plus proof of income. For Kindergarten, the child must turn five (5) years old on or before September 30, 2019. For Pre-K, the child must turn four (4) years old on or before September 30, 2019. For more information, see the Pre-K/Early Childhood link at www.lpsb.org.
Exchange families needed
CIEE, the world leader in international exchange, is looking for families in Livingston Parish to host international high school students during the upcoming school year. Host families come in all shapes and sizes – kids, no kids, empty nesters, single parents, etc. In return for hosting, families learn about a different culture, enjoy lifelong friendships with students, fulfill the dream of a young person, and become global ambassadors in their own communities! Contact the local coordinator for Livingston Parish, Sonya Aydell, at sonya.aydell@gmail.com with any questions. For more information about becoming a host family, visit http://www.ciee.org/host. You can start a host family application at any time at the application page: http://usahs.ciee.org/hostapply.
Hungarian Settlement cookbook
The Hungarian Settlement Historical Society, which is dedicated to the historical preservation of the Hungarian community in Albany, Louisiana, recently released its first-ever cookbook, which is on sale for $20 apiece. Books can be purchased at the Hungarian Museum, located at 27455 La. Hwy. 43, during regular hours of operation. They can also be ordered online by visiting www.hungarianmuseum.com. Featuring Hungarian dishes as well as a wide variety of American recipes from local chefs, the “Hungarian Settlement Historical Society Cookbook” is comprised of approximately 283 pages, 675 recipes and 135 contributors as well as many helpful cooking tips throughout.
Denham Springs Fine Art Association
The Denham Springs Fine Art Association, better known as DSFAA, meets on the first Monday of every month at the Denham Springs-Walker Library at 7 p.m., unless Monday is a holiday or there is a specially planned location change. DSFAA is an independent organization of artists and of anyone who loves art and seeing new art forms or learning techniques from local and guest speakers. Visitors and new members are welcome.
Mighty Moms Food Pantry
Visit the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Pavilion on the second Saturday of every month from 9-11 a.m. for the Mighty Moms Food Pantry.
VFW Freedom Depot Box
The VFW Post 7017, 113 Centerville Street, Denham Springs, would like to remind the public of our Freedom Depot Box. The box is designed for anyone to place their American Flag for disposal in it. All worn and torn Flags will be disposed of by a Boy Scout Troop in a proper ceremony. The box is located outside the Post’s front door. If you have any questions, call Vance Sutton at 225-665-2930.
VFW Travelers Colorado trip
The VFW Travelers, a senior citizen travel group, invites you to join them on an exciting motorcoach trip to Colorado. The trip is scheduled for June 8-16, 2019. The cost of the trip is $880, which includes motorcoach transportation, most meals, lodging and attractions. A $75 deposit holds your spot. For more information, call Debbie at 225-665-2930. You can also visit www.grouptrips.com (code “vfwtravelers”) or visit Denham Springs VFW Travelers on Facebook.
Denham Springs Lodge #297
As most of you know, the Flood of 2016 was devastating to our area. The Masonic Lodge, which was established in 1905, took nearly eight feet of water, and everything inside the building was a loss. Included in this loss were all the 5x7 pictures of the Masters of the Lodge. We are now trying to reach out to the families and get as many or all of the pictures back. We are hoping that someone in the families may have a picture or can get us a copy. It doesn't matter if it's color or black and white; it just needs to be a 5x7. Listed below is a list of each Master and the year they served. On these pictures, we ask that you write the name on the back so we can make sure we get it in the appropriate order, especially some of the early years, as most of us at the lodge would not know them. Pictures can be sent to the lodge or given to Mrs. Florence Crowder, Marshal Joe Shumate, Ronnie Coon PM/Secretary, or any member of the Masonic Lodge. For more information, call 225-963-0274 or email rcoon3@cox.net.
Vision Rehab Services
The Lighthouse Louisiana mission is to empower people with disabilities through services, employment, and advocacy. Their Baton Rouge location on North Flannery Road now offers no-cost Vision Rehab Services. These services include a Low Vision Clinic, Daily Living Skills classes, and Assisted Technology Training. Lighthouse Louisiana is an Equal Opportunity\Affirmative Action employer to individuals with disabilities, protected veterans, females, and minorities. Call Lighthouse Louisiana at 225-275-1200 x 245 to maximize your current vision today!
Maison de Fleur tours
The public is invited to visit Maison de Fleur Independent and Assisted Living to enjoy lunch and a tour of the facility. Come see what the residents are raving about. Great staff, food, activities and outings. Let us help you continue your story. Visit 559 Rushing Rd. West, Denham Springs. For more information, call 225-238-1919.
Passion Play & River Cruise
Join Jamie Andreas on the Oberammergau Passion Play & the Romantic Danube River Cruise. The trip will last 12 days - June 4-15, 2020. AMA Waterways. For more information, contact Jamie Andreas - Holiday Travel at 225-380-5040 or Jmesue10@suddenlink.net.
2nd chance AA meetings
2nd chance AA meetings are hosted on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Faithway Baptist Church, located at 31740 Pete Bankston in Holden. For more information, call Jason at 985-402-4306.
Livingston Parish Farmer’s Market
The Livingston Parish Farmers’ Market is open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. with fresh, seasonal produce and fruit, grain-fed beef without added hormones, unprocessed honey, fresh yard eggs, homemade hot sauce, pastries, jellies, craft vendors with soy candles, goat milk and honey lotions, soaps, quilts, jewelry, clothes, plants, more. New Covenant Baptist Church parking lot on Florida Blvd. (Hwy. 190) across from McDonald’s in Denham Springs. For more information, visit the Livingston Parish Farmer’s Market on Facebook.
Walker Farmers Market
The Walker Farmers Market is held on the first and third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 9360 Florida Blvd., in front of Hebert’s Cajun Meats. Items include handmade jewelry and crafts, homegrown vegetables and fruits, local honey and bee products, fresh eggs, soap, lotions, bathbombs, homemade desserts and breads, quilts, purses, pot holders, jellies, pickles, sauces, candles, woodwork, signs and more! If you would like to be a vendor, email walkerfm@yahoo.com.
Old South Jamboree
Visit the Old South Jamboree in Walker on the first Saturday of every month for a show that includes many local singers. The show starts at 7 p.m., and the doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission for adults is $10, $5 for kids 6 - 12, and free for kids under 6. Refreshments available including hot dogs, cold drinks, and more. For more information, call 225-936-0349 or visit oldsouthjamboree.webs.com.
V. Watts Trade Day
Visit V. Watts Trade Mart, 13060 Florida Blvd., Livingston, on the second Saturday of every month for Trade Day, with vendors inside and outside selling antiques, collectibles and more. For more information, call 225-686-2791 or visit V. Watts Trade Mart on Facebook.
Grand Country Junction
Garry Lewis Properties in conjunction with Treads and Care Tire, Team Toyota and the Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau proudly present Grand Country Junction every third Saturday of the month. Come out for a night of great entertainment as Danny Harrell and the Nashville Edition Band back up the Junction cast as they present some of your favorite country songs. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children ages 4-12, and children 3 and under are free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Grand Country Junction, your “Hometown Branson Show,” is located just off of Interstate 12 at Exit 19 in Satsuma at the Suma Crossing Theatre. For more information, call Director Greg Sullivan at (985) 507-9432 or visit www.grandcountryjunction.com.
LIGO Science Saturday
At the LIGO - Livingston Science Education Center Free Science Saturday, visitors can tour the control room, explore the exhibit hall, try hands-on demos of scientific principles, ask questions, watch videos and more. The center is located north of the town of Livingston on LIGO Lane. Free Science Saturday is every third Saturday of the month from 1-5 p.m. For more information, visit www.ligo.caltech.edu/LA/.
The Coming Up column runs regularly in the lifestyle section as space permits and includes free announcements of special events occurring in Livingston Parish involving non-profit civic and other organizations. To place an announcement, email jamie@lpn1898.com.
