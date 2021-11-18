WALKER -- Throughout his book, Wade Garner repeats a four-word phrase that has helped him get through the darkest times of his life.
“Glory be to God!” Garner writes.
His faith, he says, is what got him through countless obstacles in his life — childhood abuse, the death of loved ones, unjust treatment while incarcerated.
His faith, he says, is what kept him, and what still keeps him going.
His faith, he hopes, will become others’ faith, as well.
Garner details his life experiences and faith in his book “Destruction of the Past, Present & Future,” which the Walker native wrote in hopes of inspiring others in their own personal battles.
Though he doesn’t have a proper education, Garner said it was always a dream of his to write a book. He is believed to be the first African American male from Walker to write a published book.
A book signing was held recently at the Outreach Center in Walker, close to where Garner grew up.
“I never thought I would have a book signing next to where I was raised, where we went through so much trouble,” he said in a recent interview. “But I did it.”
In roughly 60 pages, Garner offers details from his entire life, saying the book is “as close as it gets to nonfiction that will shake you to your core.”
Garner starts with his childhood, when he grew up in a house of 13 in Walker. He experienced death at a young age when his older brother died in 1973. Less than 10 years later, another brother died in a second drowning incident. Other deaths followed.
The pain of losing close family members coupled with the constant struggles of growing up in a poor neighborhood during a racially-charged time led Garner to his first experience with drugs and alcohol as a teenager.
Those experiences would haunt him for years to come, leading to addictions that altered his life.
“By the time I realized how dangerous drugs and alcohol were, it was too late,” Garner writes.
Eventually, Garner dropped out of school and entered the workforce, picking up a variety of trades. But obstacles stayed close at hand, he said, until one day he found himself in cuffs after encountering an undercover narcotics agent in 2005.
“I was an addict who didn’t seem to care about anything or anybody but only about getting high,” Garner writes. “Thus, when the agent asked if I would purchase drugs for him, I didn’t think twice.”
During his sentence, Garner experienced as much trauma inside of prison as he did outside of it, he said. He writes about those experiences in graphic detail, saying he was repeatedly kicked in the stomach, punched in the face, pepper-sprayed in his eyes. Sometimes, he was still wearing cuffs.
He recalled one experience in which he became ill for several days, only to later learn that his appendix had ruptured inside of him — something a doctor wouldn’t discover for three days.
“My life was saved by prayer,” he writes.
While in prison, Garner began putting his experiences down on paper, something he said he had always wanted to do but felt unable to accomplish due to his lack of education. But this time, he had motivation, following the passing of his wife.
“I wanted to set the stage for other people and show them that they didn’t have to go through the things I went through,” Garner said.
Garner said it took him about two years to write the book, though it went unpublished and unseen for several more years after he got out of prison. Eventually, with much help from Exposure Spotlight Magazine in Baton Rouge, Garner was able to get it published.
It all culminated in a book launch in October, an experience Garner described as “awesome.” There was food, signings, speeches, and testimony, including some from family members.
“I had a lot of good people come who have supported me,” Garner said. “It turned out great.”
Garner said he hopes his book will help others — especially young people — persevere through their hardships, whatever they are. Throughout the book, he offers encouragement to the reader, at times saying “continue to fight,” “stay strong,” and “never slip up.”
“Hopefully, maybe they can feel my pain on some of the things I went through,” he said. “Then they may not put themselves in the position for the same thing to happen to them.”
