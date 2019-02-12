It’ll be all about the “Country Classics” when the Grand Country Junction welcomes music lovers to its monthly show on Saturday, Feb. 16.
The show will feature local singer Jared Guidry and include other Junction regulars such as Greg Sullivan, Brenda Harrell, Brett Bostwick, Carlie Jackson, Jeremy Downey, Greg Manchester, Brandon Bordelon and Lori Payne.
Some of the selections for this month’s show will include Diamond Rio’s “One More Day,” Alabama’s “Born Country,” and “Mississippi Squirrel” by Ray Stevens. Providing the music will be Danny Harrell and the Nashville Addition Band and the Junction Cast, comprised of performers from Livingston Parish and the surrounding area.
The Grand Country Junction is a country-western show that features a live band and local talent on the third Saturday of every month at the Suma Crossing Theatre.
For this Saturday’s show, tickets will be $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 4-12, while children 3 and younger get in for free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. The Suma Crossing Theater is located at 28975 South Satsuma Road in Satsuma.
For more information on Saturday’s show, contact Sullivan at (985) 507-9432 or visit the website at www.grandcountryjunction.com.
When: 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16
Where: Suma Crossing Theatre, located at 28975 South Satsuma Road
Admission: $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 4-12, free for children 3 and younger
