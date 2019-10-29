WALKER -- The “Country Cousins” are taking over the Old South Jamboree this weekend.
Carlton Jones, manager of the historic music venue, and his cousin Rich Bailey of West Monroe will reunite on stage when they lead a slew of performers for an old-country show on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Jones said he and his cousin formed the “Country Cousins” back in the 1960s and have even opened for the likes of George Jones and Tammy Wynette. Jones said this Saturday’s show “will be a bit of a reunion” and that they’ll be playing “some old country music” from Jimmie Davis “and other country giants.”
In addition to Jones and Bailey, the Old South Jamboree will welcome several regulars to the stage, including Kerwin Leblanc, June Barker, Deb Carpenter, Tommy Raborn, The Whitfields, Robert Reynolds, and Nan Gautreau, among others.
All performers will be backed by the Red Hot Country band, featuring Jones on the guitar, Jay Blackwell on lead guitar, Reynolds on the drums, Eddie Warren on the bass and Randy Blackwell on the pedal steel.
Admission for Saturday's show is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12, and free for kids under 6. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Refreshments including hot dogs, popcorn, and cold drinks will be available.
The Old South Jamboree is located at 9554 Florida Blvd. in Walker, between the Juban Road and Walker exits. For more information about the Old South Jamboree, call (225) 936-0349 or visit www.oldsouthjamboree.webs.com.
