Dance and lectures highlight upcoming fall arts festival

Southeastern Louisiana University's Common Read Program will host award-winning writer Eve L. Ewing as its featured author of the semester Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. Scheduled as part of Fanfare, the virtual event will take place on Southeastern's campus in the Kiva, room 1021.

 Photo by Jaclyn Rivas

Three lectures and a dance concert highlight the events scheduled the third week in October during the 37th season of Fanfare, Southeastern Louisiana University’s annual fall arts festival.

First up is the next History and Political Science Fanfare lecture on Oct. 18. Scheduled at 11 a.m. in Pottle Auditorium, “Hoax: The Popish Plot That Never Was” will be presented by Louisiana State University historian Victor Stater.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.