Dance and lectures highlight upcoming fall arts festival

Three lectures and a dance concert highlight the events scheduled the third week in October during the 37th season of Fanfare, Southeastern Louisiana University’s annual fall arts festival.
First up is the next History and Political Science Fanfare lecture on Oct. 18. Scheduled at 11 a.m. in Pottle Auditorium, “Hoax: The Popish Plot That Never Was” will be presented by Louisiana State University historian Victor Stater.
“In 1678 Titus Oates, William Bedloe and others achieved national fame in England by ‘revealing’ a fabricated Popish plot that led to the execution of over a dozen innocent Catholics and the imprisonment of others who died in custody,” said History and Political Science Department Head Bill Robison.
“Victor Stater will show how Charles II weathered the crisis, which led to the birth of two-party politics in England and set the stage for the ouster of James II in the Glorious Revolution of 1688.”
Next on tap is a dance concert by Southeastern Dance Performance Project titled “I am: Songs in Reflection of Me” Oct. 18 and 19. Scheduled in Pottle Auditorium at 7 p.m., the concert features music and videos from the 1940s through the 1990s using movement to transport the audience back in time by way of a live rock concert experience.
Tickets are $10 for students, seniors, children and military and $15 general admission.
Rounding out the week is the final English Department Common Read lecture Oct. 19 with the department’s featured author of the semester Eve L. Ewing. The virtual event is scheduled in the Kiva, room 1021, at 11 a.m. Southeastern students in English classes at all levels have read her poetry collection Electric Arches, and will have the chance to hear her read from her work and ask her questions during her virtual visit.
Ewing is a sociologist of education and a writer from Chicago. She is the award-winning author of four books: the poetry collections Electric Arches and 1919, the nonfiction work Ghosts in the Schoolyard: Racism and School Closings on Chicago’s South Side, and most recently a novel for young readers, Maya and the Robot.
She has written several projects for Marvel Comics, most notably the Ironheart series, as well as Marvel Team-Up and Champions. Ewing is an assistant professor at the University of Chicago Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy, and Practice.
Since 2008, the Department of English has hosted more than 20 Common Read authors, including Pulitzer Prize winners, US Poet Laureates, and National Book Award recipients.
Fanfare events are free, unless otherwise noted. For more information, contact the Columbia/Fanfare office at 985-549-2999.
