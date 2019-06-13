DENHAM SPRINGS -- People, get your selfie sticks ready.
A dedication ceremony for the Arts Council of Livingston Parish’s new hand-painted mural will be held at the downtown building at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 13.
The multi-colored mural stretches across two exterior walls of the ACLP building, located at 133 N. Hummell Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village. The piece contains shapes of various shapes and colors, with the focal point being a large butterfly on the back of the building.
The mural was a joint project between three groups: The Arts Council of Livingston Parish, the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Livingston, which adopted the mural as its community service project to raise awareness about the Arts Council and to support art in the parish.
Local painter Marita Gentry, of Amite, was the one in charge of the project. She is a juried artist for the Arts Council in addition to teaching art classes. Gentry said she began by spray painting an outline of the design before filling it in.
“They wanted a graphic contemporary statement piece,” Gentry said last month.
There will be refreshments and a chance for visitors to mingle at the Arts Council beginning at 5:30 p.m. A short dedication program will begin at 6 p.m. and will include presentations from the Arts Council, the Leadership Livingston class and the Chamber of Commerce.
There will be a chance to explore the Arts Center and learn more about the programs available through the organization beginning at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.