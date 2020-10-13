The Denham Springs Fine Arts Association has announced the winners of its 2020 Fall Show.
Taking home first-place honors were Joette LeBlanc, works under glass; Amber Hilbun, works not under glass; Mary Harris, photography; and A. Lynne Jones, miniatures. Liz Harman, president of the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, judged the pieces.
Nine DSFAA members submitted more than 40 pieces to the exhibit, which is on display at the Denham Springs-Walker Library, located at 8101 U.S. 190 (Florida Boulevard), through the month of October. Works were completed through a variety of mediums, including watercolors, acrylics, oils, photography and miniatures.
An 8-minute video of the exhibit can be found on the “Denham Springs Fine Arts Association” Facebook page.
The Denham Springs Fine Arts Association is an independent organization of artists — or anyone who loves art — that gathers to discuss new art forms and techniques from local artists and other guest speakers.
The club welcomes visitors and new members to attend its monthly meetings, typically held at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library.
Listed below are the winners of this year’s Spring Show:
Works under glass
First place - “Tung Oil #1” by Joette LeBlanc (watercolor)
Second place - “Western Lake” by Chris Jones (watercolor)
Third place - “Just A Stroll” by Melissa Basham (oil)
Honorable mention - “Morning Surf” by Joette LeBlanc (alcohol-ink on yupo)
Works not under glass
First place - “Cowboy Up” by Amber Hilbun (oil)
Second place - “Elm Cottage” by Margaret Shipley (oil)
Third place - “If I Could Go Back” by Sharon Willard (acrylic)
Honorable mention - “Swamp Tour” by Mary Harris (acrylic)
Photography
First place - “Busy Bee” by Mary Harris
Honorable mention - “Walking on Water” by Charlotte Walker
Miniatures
First place - “My Lilypad” by A. Lynne Jones (Vinyl Block Print)
Second place - “Watcha doin?” by Amber Hilbun (oil)
