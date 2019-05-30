The Denham Springs Fine Arts Association announced the winners of its 2019 Spring Show during its monthly meeting at the Denham Springs-Walker Library on Monday, May 6.

Taking home first-place honors were Joette LeBlanc, works under glass; Margaret Shipley, works not under glass and miniatures; and Charlotte K. Walker, photography.

All told, DSFAA members submitted more than 30 pieces to the exhibit, which is currently on display at the Denham Springs-Walker Library, located at 8101 U.S. 190 (Florida Boulevard). Works were completed through a variety of mediums, including watercolors, acrylics, oils, photography and miniatures.

The Denham Springs Fine Arts Association is an independent organization of artists — or anyone who loves art — that gathers monthly to discuss new art forms and techniques from local artists and other guest speakers.

The club welcomes visitors and new members to attend its monthly meetings, typically held at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library on the first Monday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m.

Listed below are the winners of this year’s Spring Show:

Works under glass

First place - “Serein Jardin” by Joette LeBlanc

Second place - “I’m ImPORKant Too” by Chris Bajon Jones

Third place - “Purple Beauty” by Mary M. Harris

Honorable mention - “Wondering” by Joette LeBlanc

Works not under glass

First place - “Our Blue” by Margaret Shipley

Second place - “Josephine, The Church Lady” by Karen Perron

Third place - “Majestic Meadows” by Chris Bajon Jones

Honorable mention - “Where Do We Go Now?” by Sharon Willard

Photography

First place - “Mike the VII - LSU” by Charlotte K. Walker

Honorable mention - “Red Rock Cliff” by A. Lynne Jones

Miniatures

First place - “Yellow Bird ” by Margaret Shipley

Second place - “Daffy Frog” by A. Lynne Jones

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.