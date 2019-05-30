The Denham Springs Fine Arts Association announced the winners of its 2019 Spring Show during its monthly meeting at the Denham Springs-Walker Library on Monday, May 6.
Taking home first-place honors were Joette LeBlanc, works under glass; Margaret Shipley, works not under glass and miniatures; and Charlotte K. Walker, photography.
All told, DSFAA members submitted more than 30 pieces to the exhibit, which is currently on display at the Denham Springs-Walker Library, located at 8101 U.S. 190 (Florida Boulevard). Works were completed through a variety of mediums, including watercolors, acrylics, oils, photography and miniatures.
The Denham Springs Fine Arts Association is an independent organization of artists — or anyone who loves art — that gathers monthly to discuss new art forms and techniques from local artists and other guest speakers.
The club welcomes visitors and new members to attend its monthly meetings, typically held at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library on the first Monday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m.
Listed below are the winners of this year’s Spring Show:
Works under glass
First place - “Serein Jardin” by Joette LeBlanc
Second place - “I’m ImPORKant Too” by Chris Bajon Jones
Third place - “Purple Beauty” by Mary M. Harris
Honorable mention - “Wondering” by Joette LeBlanc
Works not under glass
First place - “Our Blue” by Margaret Shipley
Second place - “Josephine, The Church Lady” by Karen Perron
Third place - “Majestic Meadows” by Chris Bajon Jones
Honorable mention - “Where Do We Go Now?” by Sharon Willard
Photography
First place - “Mike the VII - LSU” by Charlotte K. Walker
Honorable mention - “Red Rock Cliff” by A. Lynne Jones
Miniatures
First place - “Yellow Bird ” by Margaret Shipley
Second place - “Daffy Frog” by A. Lynne Jones
