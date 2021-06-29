Members of the Denham Springs Fine Arts Association will be featured in an upcoming exhibit at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish.
The exhibit will begin Wednesday, July 14, and end Saturday, Aug. 28.
An opening reception will take place from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, at the downtown gallery, located at 133 Hummell Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village.
This event is free and open to the public. Artists will be present and light refreshments will be served.
For more information, email the Arts Council at info@artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org. Additional information can also be found on the “Arts Council of Livingston Parish” Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.