DENHAM SPRINGS -- This weekend, theatre students will give ticket buyers a chance to journey to the upside down.
The Denham Springs High School theatre department will present its Third Annual Haunted House, with a “Stranger Things” twist, during a two-night run Oct. 11-12.
The haunted house, which will be located in the DSHS cafeteria, will operate from 7-11 p.m. both nights, and general admission is $6 (or $5 with a DSHS student ID).
The labyrinth of horrors will feature a cast of traditional Halloween creatures — such as zombies, mad scientists, asylum patients, and terrifying clowns — as well as monsters from the popular Netflix original series, including the demogorgon and “The Big Bad.”
In addition to the haunted house, younger children will be able to enjoy the Halloween party area, where they’ll have the chance to get their faces painted, play games, or color Halloween-inspired pictures. Children will only be admitted in the haunted house with a parent or guardian’s permission.
Theatre students will be under the direction of teachers Michelle Freneaux Chassaing (backstage) and Donna Van Oss (acting). The haunted house is being inspired by “Stranger Things,” the popular series in which a group of friends unravel a series of mysteries involving secret government experiments, supernatural forces, and an unusual little girl.
“I look so creepy,” said sophomore Makenzie Wright after junior Adalyn Silessi gave her a Pennywise makeover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.