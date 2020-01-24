The Denham Springs High School theatre department will entertain audiences during a variety show over a two-night run on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24-25.
Beginning at 7 p.m. inside the school’s cafeteria, the student showcase will include singing, dancing, humorous skits, and commercials. Tickets for the show are $5 each and can be purchased at the door.
This is the third production of the school year for the DSHS theatre department, which put on a haunted house in October followed by the original play “Vlad and Alex” in November.
Following the variety show, students will perform “River and Juliana” March 13-14 inside Jacket Gym.
Denham Springs High theatre department to present variety show
When: Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24-25, at 7 p.m. both nights
Where: Denham Springs High School cafeteria
Admission: $5 per ticket
