DENHAM SPRINGS -- There was singing and dancing, poetry reading and circus acts, fairytale and movie reenacting, and even an all-drag slumber party.
Welcome to the Denham Springs High School theatre department’s 2020 Variety Show.
Dozens of high school-age theatre students entertained audiences with a variety of sketches, pop culture references, commercials, and narration during a two-night run inside the DSHS cafeteria Jan. 24-25.
With narrators Eden Haymon, Madison Simcoe, and Lane Graves providing playful back-and-forth commentary throughout, students showed a variety of skills during the two-act, 34-scene production.
This was the third production of the school year for the DSHS theatre department, which put on a haunted house in October followed by the original play “Vlad and Alex” in November.
Next up for the theatre department is its production of “River and Juliana,” a 1960s version of Shakespeare’s classic tale “Romeo and Juliet” that students will perform March 13-14 inside Jacket Gym.
