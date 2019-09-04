Another local singer is heading to the Hall of Fame.
Chase Tyler, a Denham Springs native and frontman for The Chase Tyler Band, was named the newest inductee into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, HOF President Mike Shepherd announced Wednesday.
Tyler, along with Jonathon Long of Baton Rouge, will be officially inducted during a ceremony at the Texas Club on Wednesday, Nov. 27, Shepherd said. The ceremony will begin with a meet-and-greet from 7-8 p.m., followed by a performance from both Tyler and Long. Dual CDs will also be given to the first 100 VIP ticket buyers, Shepherd said.
In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, Tyler thanked his fans for their support over the years.
“[This is] something I’ve wanted for a very long time,” Tyler said. “Thank you to everyone for all your support over the years.”
Tyler becomes the second Denham Springs singer to be inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, following Ernest Scott, who received the honor in June. Tyler was originally inducted in 2011 in the “Future Famer” category.
With a voice that blends southern rock, country, and swamp pop, Tyler has become one of the most sought-after entertainers in the Gulf Coast region. He has released three full-length studio albums since 2005, most recently “Tailgate Sunset.” His other albums include “Cut to the Chase” and “Just Add Beer.”
In addition, the fan site ReverbNation has ranked The Chase Tyler Band No. 1 for the Greater Baton Rouge area and in the Top 50 country acts nationwide.
The Denham Springs native will return to his hometown for the “Laine Hardy Homecoming Bash” at North Park on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The Chase Tyler Band will kick off festivities for the outdoor concert, which will also feature performances from LeRoux, Sara Collins, and Parish County Line before American Idol winner Laine Hardy — another recent Hall of Fame inductee — caps off the night.
Tickets for the day-long are $30 each if purchased in advance at www.etix.com and $50 at the gate, while children ages 3 and younger get in for free. Gates for the concert will open at 9 a.m., with music slated to start at 1 p.m.
