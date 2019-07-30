BATON ROUGE -- When Michael Sanchez first walked into Techno Sound Studio, he wasn’t entirely sure how it’d go.
He had recorded albums with other local artists in the past, solely as a drummer, but this was different: For the first time, Sanchez was the one providing the vocals, meaning his voice was the one people would hear when they played the album.
It was a much different experience than live singing, which he had started doing only a few months before. Though some time has passed since those first recording sessions, they still stand out in Sanchez’s mind.
“When you first get in that little booth and do vocals, it’s totally different,” Sanchez said. “It’s not like singing live. The first time we laid vocals down, I was getting really nervous because I had to repeat my lines over and over again, but then I learned even the best repeat their lines. So once I started stepping out, I got more comfortable and was like, ‘Let’s do it.’”
Sanchez, a singer from Denham Springs, has stepped out plenty since he started recording his first studio album, which is being produced by local music guru David Hyde at Nelson Blanchard’s Techno Sound Studio in Baton Rouge.
Hyde — a lifelong musician who has toured and recorded with the likes of Willie Nelson, Neil Young, and Chuck Berry — said the album will offer listeners “a little bit of everything” of “Louisiana sounds,” including blues, Cajun, zydeco, swamp pop, and country.
“The funny thing about Louisiana music, it’s kind of like the Mississippi River — it brings everything with it,” Hyde said. “That’s what we want with this album. We don’t want it to be one thing. We want it to be everything.”
To Hyde, there is no better time for Sanchez and other local musicians to put out an album than present day, especially after Livingston Parish native Laine Hardy reintroduced the country to Louisiana’s blossoming music scene.
“With the impact of Laine Hardy, you have a lot of people looking at this area for talent,” said Hyde, who also has recording credits with Jackson Browne, Fats Domino, and Bobby Charles.
“The eyes of the broader musical world are now looking at our area. Laine Hardy has transcended classification and made himself known to the world, and it’s opened the doors for a lot of other people, like Mike. Now is the time to strike.”
Though this is his first album, Sanchez, a Livingston Parish resident for the last 26 years, has steadily made a name for himself in the local music scene.
He started playing music when he was 10 years old, shortly after he first heard Van Broussard’s Cajun hit “Feed the Flame” play out of his father’s stereo. When he was 17, Sanchez started playing with Randy T. and the Rascals, a local band he stayed with for six years before joining the Floyd Brown Band as a drummer in 2001.
After leaving the Floyd Brown Band, Sanchez became the lead guitar player for Russell Walker, a “major player” in the local music scene who’s shared the stage with Merle Haggard, Tracey Lawrence, and Andy Griggs, among other music stars.
Three months ago, he left Walker to form his own band, Mike Sanchez & Triple Threat, a four-person outfit that has played all over the state in the short time it’s been together.
This marked the first time Sanchez was the lead singer of a band, something he said took some getting used to.
“I was hesitant at first and wasn’t really sure of myself,” Sanchez said. “I’ve been under somebody’s shadow for my whole life. I was really nervous for the first few shows because I didn’t know how to talk to a crowd. I’ve done enough shows now to where I’m comfortable.”
That comfort on stage eventually found its way to the recording studio, though it took some prodding from Hyde, who lends his skills as a bass player in Sanchez’s band.
“He’s taking swamp pop to the next level,” Hyde said. “It’s something we have here, but we don’t appreciate because we hear it every weekend. We don’t appreciate what others seems to find new now. The people hearing it internationally are really digging it.”
Sanchez has already showcased his deep, smooth voice in his first recording, a cover of swamp pop legend Mason McClain’s song “Love Someone Make Em’ Happy.” The tune has already received play on local airwaves across the southern part of the state, surprising even Sanchez as he continues finishing his album.
“Two weeks ago, I swear I must’ve counted five or six people call in and request it,” Sanchez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.