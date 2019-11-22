DENHAM SPRINGS -- Chase Tyler has gone from local country singer to Hall of Famer and now to Grand Marshal.
The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club recently named Tyler this year’s Grand Marshal for the Kiwanis Christmas Parade, which is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m.
The parade will start at the corner of Range Avenue and Yellow Jacket Boulevard before proceeding south past Florida Boulevard and ending at Veterans Boulevard.
Tyler, frontman for the Chase Tyler Band, will be this year’s guest of honor — another in a long list of recent accolades for the Denham Springs native who has become one of the most sought-after entertainers in the Gulf Coast region.
Tyler will be officially inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Texas Club on Wednesday, Nov. 27. He will become the second Denham Springs singer to be inducted into the Hall of Fame after Ernest Scott, who received the honor in June. Tyler was originally inducted in 2011 in the “Future Famer” category.
In his Hall of Fame ceremony, Tyler will be joined by Jonathon Long of Baton Rouge, who is also being inducted. The ceremony will begin with a meet-and-greet from 7-8 p.m., followed by a performance from both Tyler and Long. Dual CDs will also be given to the first 100 VIP ticket buyers.
The Chase Tyler Band was also recently invited to perform in one of the most exclusive Mardi Gras celebrations in Washington, D.C., next January. The band will be one of a handful of Louisiana group that will entertain a crowd of nearly 3,000 people in the private event, which is organized by a Louisiana krewe and attended by many of the country’s top decision-makers.
Tyler is believed to be the first Livingston Parish singer invited to perform at the exclusive Mardi Gras party. In addition, The Chase Tyler Band will also bring Louisiana sounds to The Warehouse, a popular nightclub in D.C., during the trip.
He’ll also perform the national anthem prior to the New Orleans Saints’ home game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Tyler has released three full-length studio albums since 2005, most recently “Tailgate Sunset.” His other albums include “Cut to the Chase” and “Just Add Beer.” In addition, the fan site ReverbNation has ranked The Chase Tyler Band No. 1 for the Greater Baton Rouge area and in the Top 50 country acts nationwide.
