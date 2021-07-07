Laine Hardy returned to network television earlier this week when he serenaded audiences with a performance of his newest song during an episode of ABC’s “The Bachelorette.”
During the show, the former “American Idol” winner performed a stripped-down version of “Memorize You,” an upbeat love song he released in May. It was written by Michael Tyler, Eric Arjes and Steven Dale Jones, and produced by Michael Knox, who has worked with stars such as Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett.
The performance came in front of the newest Bachelorette Katie Thurston and her date, Blake. The two spun around the dance floor in front of the stage as Hardy and his band played. The scene was filmed in New Mexico and can be seen at Bachelor Nation on ABC’s YouTube page.
Hardy took to social media to mark the upcoming “Bachelorette” performance, releasing a photo of him and Thurston.
“It was great to meet you, Katie!” Hardy wrote to his 1.3 million social media followers. “Thanks for having me on to perform [‘Memorize You’]”.
“Memorize You” follows a series of singles Hardy has released ahead of his forthcoming debut album, produced by Knox. Other singles include “Ground I Grew Up On,” “Tiny Town,” and “Other LA.”
Hardy, who won the “American Idol” crown in 2019, will perform his originals and other music on the road when he kicks off his Monster Energy Outbreak Tour July 22.
To check out Hardy’s performance on “The Bachelorette,”click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.