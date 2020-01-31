DENHAM SPRINGS -- Some of Disney’s most beloved stories are returning to the big screen.
The animated films “The Lion King,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “ and “Pocahontas” will be shown at Movie Tavern by Marcus in the Juban Crossing Shopping Center over the next three weekends as part of the nationwide chain’s “Enchanted Tales Film Series.”
“The Lion King,” the 1994 film that led to a $1 billion live action reboot in 2019, will be shown Friday-Sunday, Jan. 31- Feb. 2.
“Sleeping Beauty,” the 1959 classic about a malevolent fairy who places a curse on a princess that only a prince can break, will be shown Friday-Sunday, Feb. 7-9.
“Pocahontas,” which follows the romance between an English soldier and the daughter of an Algonquin chief in 17th century Virginia, will be screened Friday-Sunday, Feb. 14-17 (extending through Monday for President’s Day).
And the best part — tickets for the movies are $6 each.
“Moviegoers of all ages will agree there’s something special about seeing these beloved films back on the big screen,” said Rolando B. Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres, in a press release.
The Movie Tavern dine-in theater chain — which totals 22 locations across nine states, including three in Louisiana (Denham Springs, Baton Rouge, and Covington) — was purchased from VSS-Southern Theatres LLC in 2019 for $30 million in cash along with 2,450,000 shares of The Marcus Corporation common stock.
The acquisition gave the corporation’s Marcus Theatres division approximately 1,097 screens in 17 states, making it the fourth-largest theatre circuit in the country.
Movie Tavern by Marcus in Denham Springs is located at 9998 Crossing Way, Suite 700, in the Juban Crossing Shopping Center, just off I-12. For the film schedule, participating locations and tickets, visit www.MarcusTheatres.com/EnchantedTales.
