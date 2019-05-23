WALKER -- Elvis will soon enter the building.
Jay Dupuis, a Baton Rouge native and one of the most well-known Elvis Presley tribute artists in the world, will return to the Old South Jamboree for a night of The King’s music on Saturday, May 25.
Tickets for the show, which starts at 7:30 p.m., are $20 each and can be purchased by visiting www.jaydupuisaselvis.com or calling (225) 921-8426.
The first half of the show will be a complete tribute to the Black Leather 1968 comeback special, Dupuis said. During the first act, Dupuis will perform some of The King’s most popular songs from the 1950s, including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “One Night with You” before closing the set with the 1968 song “If I Can Dream.”
The second half of the show will feature a full Las Vegas style concert, “like you would’ve seen on any given night in 1962,” Dupuis said.
During the show, Dupuis will be accompanied by the King Creole Orchestra, a 16-piece band made up of performers in and around the Baton Rouge area who specialize in The King’s music.
An Elvis tribute artist since 2010, Dupuis won first place in the “Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest” held in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2014. It’s the only such contest sponsored by Elvis Presley Enterprises, the company run by Presley’s family.
Dupuis is also one of only three Elvis tribute artists in the world employed by Elvis Presley Enterprises.
This will be Dupuis’ fourth trip to the Old South Jamboree since January 2018, and he’s been plenty busy since his last visit, delighting large venues and private parties alike with his Elvis Presley looks and voice.
He’s performed 15 times in venues and for private parties across the country since Jan. 8, including shows in California, Tennessee, North Carolina, Illinois, Georgia, and Arizona. Dupuis also went overseas to perform in the Harbor Lights Festival in Bristol, England, in February before doing six shows in Canada from late April to early May.
Following his performance in Walker, Dupuis will go a little further east on Interstate 12 for an appearance at the Louisiana Bayou King Fest in Hammond June 1-2. After that, he’ll stop by the the BancorpSouth Arena in Mississippi for the Tupelo Elvis Fest, scheduled for June 15.
The Old South Jamboree has become a favorite spot for Dupuis, whose performance last December drew more than 500 people in a standing room-only crowd.
Dupuis said he hopes to visit the music venue at least twice a year to bring attention to its lengthy history, which includes past performances by Porter Wagoner, Crystal Gayle, Ernest Tubbs, and Dolly Parton, among a long list of others.
“The one thing I’m trying to do with the Old South is bring it back and let people know about the history of this place,” Dupuis said. “The people that have performed there is absolutely amazing, and to know I can perform at a place that has so much history is incredible. I’d like to bring attention to this place and its history.”
The Old South Jamboree, which opened in the mid-1960s, is located at 9554 Florida Blvd. in Walker, between the Juban Road and Walker exits. For more information about the Old South Jamboree, call (225) 936-0349 or visit www.oldsouthjamboree.webs.com.
