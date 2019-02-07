Two of Disney’s most beloved stories are returning to the big screen.
The animated films “Tangled” and “Beauty and the Beast” will be shown at Movie Tavern in Juban Crossing over the next 11 days as part of the nationwide chain’s new “Enchanted Tales Film Series.”
“Tangled,” the 2010 computer animated film loosely based on the fairy tale “Rapunzel,” will be shown Friday-Sunday, Feb. 8-10. “Beauty and the Beast,” the 1991 film about a selfish prince who must find true love or be forever cursed as a monster, will be shown Thursday-Monday, Feb. 14-18.
And the best part — tickets for both movies are only $5 apiece.
The new promotion comes after Movie Tavern’s recent acquisition by The Marcus Corporation, a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company that now owns or operates 90 movie theaters nationwide, according to a news release announcing the purchase Feb. 1.
The Movie Tavern dine-in theater chain — which totals 22 locations across nine states, including three in Louisiana (Denham Springs, Baton Rouge and Covington) — was purchased from VSS-Southern Theatres LLC for $30 million in cash along with 2,450,000 shares of The Marcus Corporation common stock, according to the release.
The acquisition now gives the corporation’s Marcus Theatres division approximately 1,097 screens in 17 states, making it the fourth-largest theatre circuit in the country.
“We are excited to welcome Movie Tavern customers and associates to the Marcus Theatres family,” said Rolando B. Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres, in the release. “Movie Tavern is an attractive addition to our existing circuit and we are especially pleased to expand our portfolio of in-theatre dining locations.”
In the press release, Rodriguez said the company plans to rebrand the locations as “Movie Tavern by Marcus” to combine “the established Movie Tavern name with the strong Marcus Theatres identity.”
Along with the “Enchanted Tales” series, Marcus Theatres has also implemented it “$5 Movie Tuesdays” in which guests pay $5 to view any movie and also receive a free complimentary-size popcorn.
The company also plans to introduce other new amenities and offerings to select Movie Tavern locations, which may include Marcus Theatres’ premium large format screens, DreamLounger SM recliner seating and the company’s successful customer loyalty program, though no specific decisions have been made, the press release said.
Movie Tavern by Marcus in Denham Springs is located at 9998 Crossing Way, Suite 700, in the Juban Crossing shopping center, just off I-12.
