DENHAM SPRINGS -- Fall Fest hits the Antique Village this weekend, and there will be more in store for visitors than the 160 vendors scheduled to set up shop.
A full slate of musical entertainment is on the agenda for Fall Fest, which will sweep over downtown Denham Springs on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Entertainment will take place under the pavilion at Train Station Park, and it’s all free to the public.
Highlighting the music will be Tyler Dickerson, a country singer from Mississippi who appeared on Season 9 of “The Voice” in 2015. Other performers will include Jim and James Linden Hogg, the River City Boys, Restoration Sound, the Odyssey Academy of Dance, and Surrender All.
Below is the full entertainment lineup for Fall Fest, including brief bios on all the performers.
River City Boys
Time: 10-11 a.m.
The River City Boys is a three-person band out of Baton Rouge made up of performers Kell Johnson, Murray Clark and Dennis Smith. It features two of the founding members of the River City Good Tyme Band.
The trio specializes in three-part harmonies and focuses on a wide variety of genres from the likes of James Taylor and The Eagles in addition to bluegrass, country, and some originals.
James and Jim Linden Hogg
When: 10-11 a.m. (in front of Theatre Antiques)
James Linden Hogg is a multi-instrumentalist singer and songwriter who hails from Livingston Parish.
The LSU student performs at concert halls, churches, festivals and has released three albums: College Fund Vol. 1, 2, & 3. He’s held album release parties at the Manship Theatre in downtown Baton Rouge, and all three shows were sold out.
Hogg’s music genre is a blend of folk, americana, celtic, and spiritual. During his shows, he usually alternates between a plethora of instruments, including the guitar, piano, banjo, fiddle and violin. His father, Jim, regularly accompanies him on the guitar.
His love of music and history helped him win the Louisiana State Fiddle Grand Champion title as well as the Louisiana National History Day Contest.
Surrender All
When: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Surrender All is a Christian rock band that started out in an addiction recovery group called “Refuge” at Live Oak United Methodist Church in Watson. The band started as “The Refuge Band” and mostly consisted of members from the recovery group.
The band plays a wide range of covers in youth groups and rehab centers. Surrender All is influenced by many different forms of music and different musicians, including classical, bluegrass, rock, jazz, hymns, and contemporary Christian.
Odyssey Academy of Dance
When: 12-12:30 p.m.
Established in 2000, the Odyssey Academy of Dance is home of The Tri-Parish Ballet, a prominent dance studio located in Denham Springs.
The Tri-Parish Ballet, comprised of dancers from Livingston, East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes, performs an annual summer tour throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area in addition to Livingston Parish’s own version of “The Nutcracker” every year at Christmas at the Suma Crossing Theatre.
Dancers train under instructor Wendy Guidry, who trained with the Joffery Ballet, Houston Ballet, Delta Festival Ballet, the Kentucky Ballet, and the Chicago Dance Project before opening the Odyssey Academy of Dance.
Tyler Dickerson
When: 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Tyler Dickerson grew up loving country music, and at the age of 9, as his family was leaving the store, Tyler began singing with a group of buskers and they decide to allow Tyler to follow his dream.
By the time he was 11, he was playing more than 200 shows a year and earned the nickname “The Outlaw Kid.” He and his family moved to Nashville, where he was discovered at the legendary Tootsies bar. His first single, “Tell Your Sister I’m Single,” debuted at No. 51, and he opened for Brooks & Dunn on their farewell tour.
Dickerson auditioned for “The Voice” on Sept. 28, 2015. He performed “Hard to Handle” and was chosen by Blake Shelton to be on his team. Dickerson was eventually eliminated from the show in the Top 48 after losing to Zach Seabaugh on a performance of Travis Tritt’s “I'm Gonna Be Somebody.”
Restoration Sound
When: 2:30-4 p.m.
Restoration Sound is a multi-generational band that plays anywhere from Baton Rouge to New Orleans and is rooted in the rustic sounds of America. The band’s music and performances deliver an energetic punch of pure encouragement to all ages.
The band was formed by several former members of the Hammond-based group Soul Salvage Project, and the mission remains the same: to share a message of hope, forgiveness, and unconditional acceptance through their music.
