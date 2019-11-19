ALBANY -- Flying horses will be landing in Livingston Parish next week.
Local children’s author Kat Pigott will read excerpts from her recently published book, “The Flying Horses of City Park,” during a storytime session at the Albany-Springfield Branch of the Livingston Parish Library on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Pigott’s latest book follows a girl and her nana who take the streetcar to City Park in New Orleans for a big day on the carousel. It is there that they see the “flying horses,” which are not only beautiful and exciting but have an interesting story behind them.
The picture book, with illustrations by Tami Curtis, brings both the thrill and the history of this beloved icon of the Crescent City to life for young readers.
A resident of Hammond, Pigott is also the author of the “Green Dinosaur” children’s series, which is made up of “Green Dinosaur Pancakes” (2016) and “I See You, Green Dinosaur” (2019). Both books were illustrated by Mason Sibley, a senior at Springfield High.
Following the free storytime session, which is scheduled to start at 2 p.m., children will be able to take part in an “I Spy City Park” scavenger hunt and create a carousel craft in the youth services area.
For more information about Pigott’s upcoming visit, call the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or go to www.mylpl.info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.