The next exhibit at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish is bound to make visitors hungry.
In March, the Arts Council will showcase the work of food photographer Kristine Stone, who was named the ACLP Artist of the Year in 2018.
Stone, owner of Kristine Stone Photography, has more than a decade of experience in photography and specializes in food photography. Her work has appeared in exhibits at the Arts Council in the past, but this time, her work will fill up the front lobby of the gallery throughout the month of March.
In addition to Stone’s work, the Arts Council will also display children’s artwork from Tiffany Ellis’ third grade class at Lewis Vincent Elementary. The class took part in a five-lesson art study that began this fall in a project that was sponsored by the ACLP through an anonymous grant.
Both exhibits will be open to the public from Saturday, March 2, through Wednesday, March. 27. A free reception will be held Saturday, March 9, from 10 a.m. 1 p.m. at the gallery, located at 133 Hummell Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village.
People can visit the exhibit from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, email the Arts Council at artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net, visit www.artslivingston.org, or call (225) 664-1168.
