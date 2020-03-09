FRENCH SETTLEMENT -- A former American Idol contestant has given fans what they’ve craved for months — new music.
Ashton Gill, a Livingston Parish native who appeared on Season 17 of American Idol, has officially released her debut single, “Ain’t Afraid to Get Lost.”
Gill, 21, made the announcement on her Instagram page on Feb. 27, giving her 23,600 followers something to celebrate. The three-minute, 44-second song was released at midnight Feb. 28, the first of six songs Gill said she’ll be releasing in the coming months.
In her post, Gill thanked singer Liz Anne Hill for helping her write the song as well as Kent Well Productions for producing it. “Ain’t Afraid to Get Lost” is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon Music.
“Can’t wait for y’all to hear the next one VERY soon,” Gill wrote on Instagram.
Best known for auditioning with future American Idol winner Laine Hardy, Gill grew up singing in local churches and school productions. She has performed multiple times at the Grand Country Junction, a monthly country-western show held in Satsuma, and in high school she was in gifted and talented theatre, even performing as Sandy from “Grease.”
A 2016 graduate of French Settlement High who was named last year’s Livingston Parish Fair Grand Marshal, Gill became a local celebrity when she scored a golden ticket to Hollywood during the second season of the ABC-rebooted American Idol.
In her audition, she performed Chris Stapleton’s “Broken Halos” and received high praise from judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan during the show’s stop in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. She was eventually eliminated during Hollywood Week.
Gill is currently attending Southeastern Louisiana University, where she majors in nursing. In addition, she has almost completed the requirements for a minor in music.
While in college, Gill has performed the national anthem for LSU and Southeastern baseball games.
