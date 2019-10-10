LIVINGSTON -- This Friday, a former American Idol contestant will perform at the Livingston Parish Fair.
Ashton Gill, a Livingston Parish native who appeared on the most recent season of American Idol, will sing during the fair’s “Older Folks Day” on Oct. 11.
The event, held every year in the Green Barn, celebrates Livingston Parish residents 75 years and older. Registration for the program begins at 9 a.m. and goes until its scheduled start at 10 a.m. During the program, Gill will sing old-fashioned gospel songs and other classics for participants.
Gill, 21, graduated from French Settlement High in 2016 and grew up singing in local churches. She also performed a few times at the Grand Country Junction, a monthly country-western show held in Satsuma.
Throughout high school, Gill split her time between basketball, gifted and talented music, and gifted and talented theatre, even playing the role of Sandy from “Grease.” In college, she’s performed the national anthem for LSU and Southeastern baseball games.
Gill, who was also named this year’s Livingston Parish Fair Grand Marshal, became a local celebrity when she scored a golden ticket to Hollywood during Season 17 of American Idol. In her audition, she performed Chris Stapleton’s “Broken Halos” and received high praise from Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan during the show’s stop in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
Accompanying Gill in her audition was friend Laine Hardy, who would go on to win the competition. Gill was eventually eliminated during Hollywood Week.
Gill is currently attending Southeastern Louisiana University, where she majors in nursing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.