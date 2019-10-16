SATSUMA -- Gloryland, a gospel-singing duo from Brookhaven, Mississippi, will serenade ticket buyers with a plethora of Christian tunes when it performs during the Grand Country Junction’s monthly show on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The “Country Hits and Gospel” show will take place inside the Suma Crossing Theater, located at 28975 S. Satsuma Road.
This weekend, music lovers will be treated to the mother-daughter duo of Stephanie Reynaud and Maggie Rose, who have taken the reins from a group whose origins stretch back nearly four decades.
The ensemble started performing in 1982 as the Gloryland Quartet, which had a mission “to share the good news of Jesus Christ in song to audiences all over the South East region,” according to its website.
After many miles and many personnel changes, Gloryland eventually found its way to family harmony when Charles Rushing, one of the founding members, joined with his daughter Stephanie Reynaud and grandchildren Reese and Maggie Rose.
The quartet suffered a devastating loss in 2017, when Rushing passed away a few weeks before he was to be honored with the Mississippi Quartet Convention’s prestigious “Lifetime Achievement” award.
Stephanie and her children accepted the award on Rushing’s behalf and embarked on a new vision: Their family legacy would continue, but this time as a trio.
The current line up is made up of Stephanie and her children. Maggie Rose Reynaud sings the alto while Reese Reynaud sings the harmonies. All the while, Stephanie watches and sings the lead.
Gloryland eventually landed a record contract with Redemption World Records in Nashville, Tennessee, produced by Grammy-nominated producer Jonathan Goodwin. The trio released its debut album, “Created to Fly,” in July 2018.
Tickets for this Saturday’s show are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 4-12, and free for children 3 and younger. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.
The Grand Country Junction is a country-western show that takes place on the third Saturday of every month. The show features a live band and talent from Livingston Parish and the surrounding area. All singers are backed by Danny Harrell and the Nashville Addition Band.
For more information on Saturday’s show, contact Junction director Greg Sullivan at (985) 507-9432 or visit the website at www.grandcountryjunction.com.
