SATSUMA -- It’s time for another year at the Grand Country Junction.
The Grand Country Junction will celebrate 13 years of musical entertainment during a special anniversary show inside the Suma Crossing Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 18.
Music lovers are invited to a country-western show that has taken place on the third Saturday of every month since 2007. The show features a live band and talent from Livingston and surrounding parishes, as well as the occasional special guest performer.
The Grand Country Junction started under Danny Harrell and Greg Sullivan on Jan. 7, 2007, back when it was called the “Livingston Parish County and Gospel Jubilee” and held at the Old South Jamboree in Walker.
The two brought the show to the Suma Crossing Theatre in 2013 after meeting with owner Garry Lewis, who saw them perform in the previous venue. They changed the show’s name after the move, and it’s been held at the Suma Crossing Theatre ever since, with Harrell continuing to manage the band while Sullivan runs the business side.
This Saturday’s performers include Sullivan, Greg Manchester, Brenda Harrell, Carlie Jackson, Brett Bostwick, Bethany Cullen, Caitlyn McMorris, and Tuzack Martin.
Ashton Gill, a graduate of French Settlement High who auditioned on the most recent season of American Idol, is also scheduled to take the stage.
The Junction cast will sing classic hits such as “But for the Grace of God,” “Your Good Girl’s Gonna Go Bad,” and “Rose Garden.” All performers will be backed by the Nashville Addition Band.
The concert will be held at the Suma Crossing Theatre, located at 28975 S. Satsuma Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m.
For more information on Saturday’s show, contact Junction director Greg Sullivan at (985) 507-9432 or visit the website at www.grandcountryjunction.com.
Grand Country Junction
When: 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18
Where: Suma Crossing Theatre, located at 28975 South Satsuma Road
Admission: $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 4-12, free for children 3 and younger
