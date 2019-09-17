SATSUMA -- The Grand Country Junction will host a “Louisiana Saturday Night” variety show on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Performers this month include Performers include Greg Sullivan, Greg Manchester, Brenda Harrell, Carlie Jackson, Brett Bostwick, Caitlyn McMorris, Reba Easterly, and Ruth Roland.
Some of this month’s selections include Alison Krauss’ “When You Say Nothing at All,” Shania Twain’s “Any Man of Mine,” and George Strait’s “Living and Living Well.” All singers will be backed by Danny Harrell and the Nashville Addition Band.
The Grand Country Junction is a country-western show that takes place on the third Saturday of every month. The show features a live band and talent from Livingston Parish and the surrounding area.
Tickets for Saturday’s show are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 4-12, and free for children 3 and younger. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. The Suma Crossing Theater is located at 28975 South Satsuma Road in Satsuma.
For more information on Saturday’s show, contact Junction director Greg Sullivan at (985) 507-9432 or visit the website at www.grandcountryjunction.com.
Grand Country Junction’s ‘Louisiana Saturday Night Variety Show’
When: 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21
Where: Suma Crossing Theatre, located at 28975 South Satsuma Road
Admission: $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 4-12, free for children 3 and younger
