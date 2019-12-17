SATSUMA -- This weekend will be Christmas at the Junction.
The Grand Country Junction will present a holiday-themed show during its final performance of 2019 when a slew of singers hit the stage on Saturday, Dec. 21.
The Junction cast will be celebrating the holidays with a full slate of classic Christmas tunes, including “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Christmas in Dixie,” and “White Christmas.” The concert will take place at the Suma Crossing Theatre, located at 28975 S. Satsuma Road.
This month’s performers include Greg Sullivan, Greg Manchester, Brenda Harrell, Carlie Jackson, Brett Bostwick, Reba Easterly, Brett Sullivan, and Kaleigh Sullivan. All will be backed by the Nashville Addition Band.
The Grand Country Junction is a country-western show that takes place on the third Saturday of every month. The show features a live band and talent from Livingston and surrounding parishes.
For more information on Saturday’s show, contact Junction director Greg Sullivan at (985) 507-9432 or visit the website at www.grandcountryjunction.com.
Grand Country Junction
When: 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21
Where: Suma Crossing Theatre, located at 28975 South Satsuma Road
Admission: $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 4-12, free for children 3 and younger
