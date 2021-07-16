The Grand Country Junction will take ticket buyers back in time during its next show slated for Saturday, July 17.
Dubbed “The Fabulous 1950s,” this weekend’s show will be held inside the Suma Crossing Theater in Satsuma.
The Grand Country Junction is a country-western show that takes place on the third Saturday of every month. The show started in 2007 and features a live band and talent from Livingston and surrounding parishes, as well as the occasional guest performer.
Along with the Junction regulars, this weekend’s show will also feature radio personality Roland Doucet, who will serve as special guest emcee.
Tickets for the show are $15 for adults and $10 for children and can be purchased at the door. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.
The Suma Crossing Theater is located at 28975 S. Satsuma Road in Satsuma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.