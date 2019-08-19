SATSUMA -- The Grand Country Junction received a dose of star power last weekend when nationally-known singer Bryan White stopped by for a night of country music on Saturday, Aug. 17.
White, a country singer/songwriter with multiple No. 1 hits under his belt, took the stage alongside a plethora of local musicians inside the Suma Hall Community Center. Together, they rocked the stage in front of a large crowd of fellow country music lovers.
Ticket buyers got their money’s worth from a singer whose career in the national spotlight spans more than two decades.
Signing to Asylum Records in 1994 at age 20, White has charted 17 singles over his two-decade career, including six No. 1 hits and eight Top 40 singles. In addition to his own music, White has written songs for the likes of Wynonna, LeAnn Rimes and Joe Diffie, while Sawyer Brown (“I Don’t Believe in Goodbye”) and Diamond Rio (“Imagine That”) both reached No. 3 on the charts with songs penned by White.
White’s list of awards include a Grammy and recognition from the Country Music Association, and the Academy of Country Music in addition to five CMT Awards, Canadian Country Music Awards and TNN/Music City News Awards. In 1998, he was voted one of People magazines “50 Most Beautiful People.”
White performed some of his most popular songs during his visit to Satsuma, including “Look at Me Now,” “Sittin’ on the Go,” “That’s Another Song,” and “I’m Not Supposed to Love You Anymore,” among others.
During the show, White was backed by the Junction’s own Danny Harrell and the Nashville Addition Band. The show featured other performers such as Greg Sullivan, Brenda Harrell, The Powell Family Children, and the rest of the Junction cast.
The Grand Country Junction is a country-western show that takes place on the third Saturday of every month. The show features a live band and talent from Livingston Parish and the surrounding area.
For more information on the Grand Country Junction, contact Sullivan at (985) 507-9432 or visit www.grandcountryjunction.com. More information can also be found on the “Grand Country Junction” Facebook page.
