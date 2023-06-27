Graves announces winners of 2023 Congressional Art Competition

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced the winners of the Louisiana 6th Congressional District Art Competition.
The winners include one artist from Livingston Parish, according to a press release.
Winning first place was Emma Collett, a student at St. Michael the Archangel High School. Her artwork, “The Silent Scream,” will be showcased in the corridor leading to the U.S. Capitol building for the next year.
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in each congressional district. The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge conducts the judging for the 6th Congressional District’s competition.
Other local entries will be displayed throughout Congressman Graves' Louisiana offices, including:
Second place - Allie Efferson, Central Private School, “Words Have Power”
Third place - Autumn Herring, Walker High School, “Dichotomy of a Hero”
Fourth place - Allie Efferson, Central Private School, “Crow”
Fifth place - Callie Voisin, Vandebilt Catholic High School, “Where’d All The Time Go”
Sixth place - Miley Carl, Central Private School, “Just Keep Swimming”
Facebook Favorite - Ben Forbes, Central Private School, “See Oh Double You”
