Graves announces winners of 2023 Congressional Art Competition

Pictured is a piece of art work entitled, “Dichotomy of a Hero,” by Walker High student Autumn Herring. The piece won third place in the Louisiana 6th Congressional District Art Competition, U.S. Congressman Garret Graves recently announced.

 Photo submitted

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced the winners of the Louisiana 6th Congressional District Art Competition.

The winners include one artist from Livingston Parish, according to a press release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.