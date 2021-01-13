After focusing on “Great American Beards,” Anita Bryan has turned her attention to “Great American Nature.”
The work of Bryan, a local artist from Denham Springs, is being featured in a nature-themed exhibit at the Watson Branch of the Livingston Parish Library over the months of January and February.
The “Great American Nature” exhibit — the second exhibit of any kind for Bryan — is currently up and will run through Friday Feb. 26.
Bryan, who previously displayed nearly two dozen pieces depicting “Great American Beards” during an exhibit at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch, has approximately 29 watercolor paintings hung for the current exhibit.
The display includes paintings of birds and other animals, a hunting club, fishing, camping, and Native Americans.
