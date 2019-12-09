Hammond Ballet Company, a non-profit community ballet company, will present its 23rd production of “The Nutcracker” during a two-night run Dec. 13-14.
Held inside the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts in Hammond, a cast of more than 75 local dancers from 13 area dance studios will perform during the production, scheduled for 7 p.m. both nights. The cast includes eight dancers from Livingston Parish.
Tickets are available at the Columbia Theatre theatre box office Monday-Friday from 11 a.m - 4 p.m. They are also available by phone at (985) 543-4371 or online at www.columbiatheatre.org.
A new feature this year is the casting of two dancers to perform the lead role of Clara: Darby Maurin of Hammond will perform Friday night followed by Zoe Dieringer of Madisonville on Saturday night.
Maurin, age 12, is the daughter of Buckley and Dr. Kay Maurin of Hammond. She is a student at Southeastern Laboratory School and a dance student at Main Street Dance in Hammond.
Dieringer, age 13, is the daughter of Edward and Adriana Dieringer. She is a student at Madisonville Junior High and a dance student at A Touch of Class Performing Arts in Ponchatoula.
When asked why she decided to cast two Claras, artistic director Janet Neyrey said their audition performances were so close that the panel had a difficult time choosing between the two.
“They almost look like twins,” Neyrey said.
The role of the Nutcracker will be danced by guest artist Andrew Brader, a New Orleans native. Brader has performed with Houston Ballet, Los Angeles Ballet, BalletMet Columbus, Stadt Theater Chemnitz and Complexions Contemporary Ballet. He has performed on stages in the U.S., Mexico, Germany, Israel, Ukraine, and Russia.
The role of the Sugar Plum Fairy will be danced by Jenna Marie Graves, who is currently a member of Ballet Hispanico in New York. Graves trained as a scholarship student at The Ailey School and danced with Ailey II. She has been a member of Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Nai Ni Chen Dance Company, Momix, and The Metropolitan Opera. She was a guest artist with the Black Iris Project and is a founding member of Zest Collective.
The cast includes dancers from Livingston, Tangipahoa, and St. Tammany parishes as well as Summit, Mississippi. Rehearsals are held at A Touch of Class Performing Arts in Ponchatoula.
Cast members from Livingston parish include Danielle Hopper, of Springfield Middle; Marissa Diddon, of Holden High; Delaney Ferris, of Live Oak High; Alyssa Gray, of Springfield Middle; Emma Hood, of Albany High; Annabelle Mack, of Albany Middle; Alexandra Perrodin, of South Fork Elementary; and Ava Kate Torres, of Springfield Elementary.
