Everyone’s favorite floppy-eared, fast-talking, joke-cracking rabbit was back in town for the first time in three years, along with several of his friends.
The Harvey Rabbit and Friends Show, created by children’s entertainers Tim and Laura Allured, made a tour through the Livingston Parish Library (LPL) last week, entertaining hundreds of people with a one-hour educational act of ventriloquism, music, games, and magic.
The couple performed at all five LPL branches July 12-14 as part of the library’s “Oceans of Possibilities” summer reading program. This was their first in-person visit to the library system since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And visitors made sure they didn’t miss out.
Tim and Laura Allured performed their family-friendly show in front of many children and parents who came to see what they had in store this time around. As usual, the star of the show was Harvey Rabbit, along with his puppet friends Cecil the Orangutan, T-Boy the Alligator, and others.
The Allureds have been children’s entertainers since the 1980s, following brief teaching careers in Calcasieu Parish.
They started off on cruise ships and in schools for the first few years before getting calls from libraries hoping to acquire their services in the early 1990s. They did only a few library performances in the first year, but it steadily grew over the next several years.
Now, Harvey Rabbit has become a staple during the summer for libraries across Mississippi, southeast Texas and Louisiana — including in Livingston Parish, where children flock to catch a glimpse of the humorous rabbit and his lovable friends.
Laura, who won a first-place award at the 1985 International Ventriloquist Convention, performs with the various puppets – voices included – while also playing multiple pranks on her husband, who changes in and out of elaborate costumes that included “Jungle Jim” and “Slugo the Slouch” this year.
