Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Aquila Theatre in “Frankenstein” for one performance only on Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the production are available at the Columbia Theatre box office Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. or by phone at (985) 543-4371. Patrons may also get tickets online at www.columbiatheatre.org.