Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts will present a one-time showing of “Frankenstein” on Saturday, Feb. 23, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Based on Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein: The Modern Prometheus,” the production will follow the story of Swiss scientist Victor Frankenstein, who without considering the consequences of his actions successfully creates an artificial human — with terrifying results.
Roy Blackwood, interim director of the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts and Fanfare, said this presentation of “Frankenstein” by the acclaimed Aquila Theatre will include a twist to the production, as is customary for the company.
“After wandering the world alone, the monster eventually comes for Frankenstein’s family,” Blackwood said. “Horrific events unfold until the doctor tentatively agrees to create a mate for the creature. Ultimately, the doctor refuses in an effort to spare humanity but bears the terrible and personal penalties of his decision.”
Published in 1818, “Frankenstein: The Modern Prometheus” is considered by many as the first true science fiction novel. The story has since become the inspiration for countless film and stage adaptations.
Blackwood said even though 200 years have passed since it was first published, “Frankenstein” still poses a myriad of critical ethical questions.
“The piece raises an important universal question about the nature of innovation – just because it can be done, should it be done?” he said. “Aquila Theatre’s production of this timeless classic will be bold and thrilling, while paying homage to the original, frightening writing of Mary Shelley.”
Tickets for the production range from $35 to $45 and are available at the Columbia Theatre box office Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. or by phone at (985) 543-4371. Patrons may also get tickets online at www.columbiatheatre.org.
Special $15 Southeastern student tickets are also offered for this production. Students must present their university ID at the box office.
All Southeastern faculty, retired faculty or university staff with ID may purchase one ticket for “Hamlet” and receive one ticket at half price. Both tickets must be purchased in the same transaction and for the same price at the Columbia box office.
Contact the box office at (985) 543-4371 for more information.
Southeastern Louisiana University’s production of ‘Frankenstein’
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, located at 220 E. Thomas St. in Hammond
General admission: $35 to $45
