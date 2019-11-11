DENHAM SPRINGS -- What does a down-on-his-luck vampire and a lonely teenager have in common?
Much more than you — or even they — would think.
The story of Vlad the Vampire and Alex the Teen will be told in its entirety to audiences this weekend, when the Denham Springs High theatre department continues its string of original productions with another that will send shivers down your spine.
At least the monsters hope so.
“Vlad and Alex: You Can Count on Me” follows the story of Alex, a troubled teen who encounters a strange man dressed in an old-fashioned costume. Alex learns that the man is named Vlad, a real-life vampire who is trying to help the other washed-up monsters reclaim their places as creatures of Halloween horror.
The idea for the play came from student Cameron Beall, who approached theatre teacher Donna Van Oss with the idea near the end of the 2018-19 school year. Students soon began flooding Van Oss with more ideas for the play, and it didn’t take long for her to have all she’d need to start writing.
“During the last two weeks of school, my kids came to my room and outlined the entire play,” Van Oss said. “When I left for the summer, I had everything I needed, but it was definitely their ideas.”
The DSHS theatre department has performed three original productions over the last few years, including “High School: Another Day, Another Test,” “Camp Dinky Springs,” and “A Pelican Story.” The last two will soon be published, Van Oss said.
“Vlad and Alex” is scheduled for Nov. 15-16 in the Jacket Gym, beginning at 7 p.m. both nights. Admission for the show is $5 for students and senior citizens and $8 for adults, and people who arrive in a costume will receive a $1 discount.
Vlad will be played by theatre students Lane Graves and Caleb Venable, while the role of Alex will be played by Josh Braud and Ethan Cullen. Other monsters in the play include Frankenstein and his bride, a ghost, a witch, a mummy, and a wolfman.
Students will perform under the direction of teachers Michelle Freneaux Chassaing (backstage) and Van Oss (acting).
‘Vlad and Alex: You Can Count on Me’
A production by the Denham Springs High theatre department
When: Nov. 15-16
Times: 7 p.m. both nights 5-6, 2 p.m. April 6-7
Where: Jacket Gym, located at 1000 N. Range Avenue
Admission: $5 for students and senior citizens, $8 for adults (wear a costume for a $1 discount)
