Entertainer and former “Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider is inviting people to take part in his studios’ new drive-in movie experience.
The Stars N’ Cars drive-in theater kickoff is set for Valentine’s Day weekend at John Schneider Studios in Holden, giving ticket buyers a chance to watch as many as five films over a three-day span under the stars.
The drive-in theater — with a parking area that can fit 200 cars — will be part of an ongoing addition to the studio.
In a promotional video on his Facebook page, Schneider said the drive-in theater will show movies “for all ages to enjoy” and “everything from the classics to new releases, from happily-ever-after movies and tear-jerkers to independent and blockbusters.”
“I hope you’re ready to enjoy movies on the big big screen,” Schneider said.
Tickets are $20 per car for a single feature and $30 per car for a double feature. They can be purchased at the gate, on Facebook, or on Schneider’s website. Concessions and food will be sold.
This weekend’s slate includes:
Friday, Feb. 12
“Stand On It” at 6 p.m.
“Grease” at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 13
“50 First Dates” at 7 p.m.
“The Room” at 9 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 14
“The Notebook” at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit www.johnschneiderstudios.com. John Schneider Studios is located at 16050 Florida Blvd. in Holden.
