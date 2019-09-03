DENHAM SPRINGS -- A big band is ready to put on a big show at the Old South Jamboree this weekend.
The King Creole Orchestra, a local tribute band made up of musicians from in and around Livingston Parish, will take ticket buyers back in time when it presents “Through the Decades: A Musical Journey” on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Admission for Saturday’s show is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and free for kids under 6. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.
The show will open with Old South Jamboree director Carlton Jones performing a few Merle Haggard songs. After that, he’ll turn the stage over to the King Creole Orchestra for the rest of the show.
“It will be a fun evening,” Jones said.
Robery Reynolds, drummer for the King Creole Orchestra and one of its original members, said the band first formed in December 2009, when it started playing behind long-time Elvis Presley tribute artist Andy Ray Perry. The band had eight members back then — about half of what it brings to the stage nowadays.
Reynolds said the King Creole Orchestra performed with Perry for a little over a year before agreeing to back up Jay Dupuis, a Baton Rouge native who’d go on to become one of the most famous Elvis Presley tribute artists in the world.
The band rehearsed with Dupuis and even had a show line up in Lake Charles, but those plans fell through when Dupuis was contracted to perform at a theater in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
“They wanted Jay right away,” Reynolds recalled. “So we never performed with him, even though we rehearsed with him.”
The band then went from playing The King’s music to swing music, even changing its name to Rosie and the Swingin’ Riveters. But the band returned to its King of Rock n’ Roll roots in January 2018, when Dupuis agreed to perform for a fundraiser at the Old South Jamboree for the Spotlight Theatre Players, a local acting troupe that Reynolds manages.
“I didn’t even know if he’d remember me,” Reynolds said. “But Jay agreed to do it, and after that show, he liked us so much that he wanted to use us more often.”
The band has played with Dupuis multiple times since then over the last 20 months, giving fans of Elvis Presley a more authentic experience for how his performances were during his shows in Las Vegas.
This weekend’s show will feature “a little bit of everything,” Reynolds said. Tunes will come from the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, and people will hear hits from music icons such as Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, KC and the Sunshine Band, and Etta James, among others, during two sets.
The Old South Jamboree is located at 9554 Florida Blvd. in Walker, between the Juban Road and Walker exits. For more information about the Old South Jamboree, call (225) 936-0349 or visit www.oldsouthjamboree.webs.com.
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, beginning at 7 p.m.
Where: Old South Jamboree, 9554 Florida Blvd. in Walker
Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12, and free for kids under 6
