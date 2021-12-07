This weekend, the Livingston Parish Library is inviting families to ring in the holidays with Lady Chops, the stage name for performer Elizabeth Vidos, who will perform at multiple branches during a two-day run Dec. 11-12.
The energetic, interactive performance is for all ages. Registration is required and can be done by visiting www.mylpl.info.
During her percussion shows, Vidos mixes together musical education, personal reflection, and the rhythmic sounds of the everyday objects she uses as instruments.
Vidos, a native of Morgan City, Louisiana, became Lady Chops shortly after her return from New York, and now her venues include libraries, schools, conferences and festivals. She was a member of “STOMP,” the popular off-Broadway show that blends together dance, music and theater while creating music from everyday objects.
She would eventually perform in Europe and across New York City with the traveling troupe for 10 years before returning to Louisiana.
An alumna of the University of Louisiana-Monroe and Edward Douglas White High School, Vidos has performed at the Livingston Parish Library multiple times, including this past summer.
This week, Vidos will bring her one-woman show — dubbed “Here Come the Bells, So Many Bells” — to Livingston Parish to celebrate the holidays.
Below are the times, dates, and locations for Vidos’ upcoming performances:
South Branch
Date: Dec. 11
Times: 10 a.m.
Main Branch
Date: Dec. 11
Times: 2 p.m.
Watson Branch
Date: Dec. 11
Time: 5 p.m.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
Date: Dec. 12
Time: 2 p.m.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
Date: Dec. 12
Time: 4:15 p.m.
