Former American Idol winner and Livingston Parish native Laine Hardy was issued a warrant by the LSU police Department on Thursday.
The 21-year-old singer release a statement via social media regarding the warrant and said he has been “fully cooperative” with authorities.
Hardy asked for privacy “due to the sensitive nature of this allegation.”
Details of the warrant were not immediately available.
Hardy, a 2018 graduate of French Settlement High, rose to fame in 2019 when he was crowned the American Idol winner.
He was set to return to the show Monday for its 20-year anniversary celebration.
Below is the full statement from Hardy.
“Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department. I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans. However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.”
