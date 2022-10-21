Laine Hardy

Laine Hardy

 Photo by Robby Klein

Louisiana country music singer Laine Hardy is taking his career “in a new direction” after parting ways with his record label.

Hardy, the former “American Idol” winner, made the announcement via social media this week, saying that he would be forever grateful for the “support and guidance” from 19 Entertainment and Disney Music Group.

