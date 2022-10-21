Louisiana country music singer Laine Hardy is taking his career “in a new direction” after parting ways with his record label.
Hardy, the former “American Idol” winner, made the announcement via social media this week, saying that he would be forever grateful for the “support and guidance” from 19 Entertainment and Disney Music Group.
19 Entertainment is the group that produces “American Idol,” the show that launched Hardy to fame and made him one of the state’s most popular celebrities. Disney Music Group is the music recording arm of Disney Platform Distribution, a division of the Walt Disney Company, which owns the popular ABC singing competition series.
“The teams at 19 Entertainment and Disney Music Group have given me so much support and guidance, and I will forever be grateful,” Hardy said. “And now it’s time for more to take my career in a new direction and I am figuring that out.”
Hardy, a 2018 graduate of French Settlement High, rose to fame in 2019 when he was crowned the winner of American Idol’s 17th season. Known for his flashy suits and gravelly voice, he became an early frontrunner and rode that popularity all the way to the top, consistently impressing the trio of judges and creating a passionate legion of “Hardy Party” fans.
At 18, Hardy was one of the youngest to ever win the popular singing competition. He also became the first Louisiana-born singer to win the show that has discovered multiple pop culture stars, such as Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert, and Jennifer Hudson.
Hardy spoke about his “Idol” journey in his social media post and the opportunities it presented.
“I was just 17 years old when I first tried out for ‘American Idol,’ and at the time, I couldn’t have ever imagined where I was headed,” he wrote. “Since then, I’ve been able to tour across America, play for our troops in Asia, and make new fans in Europe. I had to grow up quickly and I am still learning more about myself every day.”
Until this year, Hardy was a beloved son of the state, even being named an official “Louisiana Ambassador” in the state’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hardy’s debut album, “Here’s To Anyone,” includes many nods to Louisiana, including “Memorize You,” “Tiny Town,” “The Other LA,” and “Let There Be Country.” He also performed on the state’s debut float in the annual Parade of Roses in California.
But Hardy’s star lost some of its shine in April when he was arrested amid accusations that he planted a listening device in the college dorm room of an ex-girlfriend. At the time, police said Hardy admitted to recording “very candid” conversations from his ex-girlfriend without her knowledge.
In wake of the arrest, Hardy canceled several concerts and went on a social media hiatus that lasted nearly three months. But he has since returned to fan engagement on his online platforms and has made some public performances. He currently has no tour dates listed on his website.
Hardy has entertained fans in recent weeks with snippets of new music. In his latest social media post, Hardy told fans to keep following for upcoming announcements.
“Stay tuned for what’s coming next,” Hardy said. “Love y’all.”
