Two years after winning on the “American Idol” stage, Laine Hardy is gearing up for another, more grand stage.
The former “Idol” champion and rising country star will make his debut on the historic Grand Ole Opry stage in late August, the Livingston Parish native has announced.
Hardy’s performance will be Saturday, Aug. 28, and tickets can be purchased by visiting the Grand Ole Opry’s website.
Hardy will join a slew of country music legends that have performed inside the Nashville venue since its opening in 1925. Dubbed “country’s most famous stage,” the Grand Ole Opry is the world’s longest running broadcast and attracts hundreds of thousands of country music lovers a year.
In a statement, Hardy called performing on the iconic stage “a dream.”
“Growing up listening to country music, playing the Grand Ole Opry has always been a dream of mine,” Hardy said. “Stepping into that circle where so many artists I’ve loved my whole life have been, it’s really going to be a crazy and special moment for me.”
To commemorate the announcement, Hardy took to social media and delighted “Hardy Party” fans with his own acoustic spin of Hank Williams’ classic song “'Jambalaya.”
“Hank made his Grand Ole Opry debut on June 11, 1949 and I’m so excited to tell you that I get the honor of making my OWN debut on the Opry Stage August 28,” Hardy said in the post. “I could not be more excited to step into the Circle that night. Thank you guys as always for all your support.”
Before Hardy takes the Opry stage, he’ll embark on a 40-stop nationwide tour in which he’ll headline solo shows and perform with some of country music’s biggest stars. At the moment, the tour runs from July 22 - Nov. 20.
One of the shows — titled “A Louisiana Saturday Night” — will be in Hardy’s home state. That show will take place Saturday, Aug. 21 at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The show will also feature Frank Foster, another Louisiana native.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.