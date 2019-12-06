SPRINGFIELD -- Mason Sibley delivered a simple message to his fellow Springfield High theatre students, who gathered in a circle around him garbed in their Victorian-era costumes.
This was the final dress rehearsal before the cast of 11 hit the road for their traveling production of one of the most famous Christmas stories ever told, and Sibley wanted to ease everyone’s nerves before they hit the stage.
“Let’s put on a show,” Sibley said before leading the group in a spirited chant.
They’ve put on many since — with many more to come.
The Springfield High theatre department, under sponsor Joe Simmons, has been plenty busy this holiday season bringing the story of Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” to life.
After sitting in the director’s chair last year, Sibley returns to the stage this year as Ebenezer Scrooge, the elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future.
After the supernatural visits on Christmas Eve, Scrooge is transformed into a kinder, gentler man.
Others joining Sibley in the cast include Noah Bonura (Charles Dickens, Bob Cratchit), Hamilton Haverkamp (Jacob Marley, Young Ebenezer, Ghost of Christmas Future), Brielle Lee (Belle, Sara, Mother), Aneta Spilkova (Ghost of Christmas Past, Mrs.Cratchit), Caleb Farmer (Tiny Tim, Child Ebenezer), and Maria Rushing (Ghost of Christmas Present).
The tour officially kicked off on Oct. 31 at Bowling Green School in Franklinton, Louisiana, the first of more than a dozen shows they’ll perform throughout south Louisiana by Dec. 19, when they close the curtains on “A Christmas Carol” at Springfield Elementary.
In between, the cast will load up their props, sets, and costumes for performances at schools in Denham Springs, Robert, Hammond, Albany, French Settlement, and Maurepas.
The big show will be the dinner theatre performance at The Oaks on 22 in Ponchatoula at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13. Tickets for the show are $25 each, which includes a dinner prepared by chef Kevin Gregory.
For more information contact Simmons by emailing joe.simmons@lpsb.org or by calling Springfield High at (225) 294-3256.
