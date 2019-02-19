This Saturday, a 12-foot-high bonfire will light up the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds.
That’ll be the sight of the first-ever parish-wide Bonfire Party, an action-packed night that will feature live musical entertainment, food and drinks, a fireworks show and a bonfire for all ages to enjoy.
Gates for the Bonfire Party open at 4 p.m. and close at 1 a.m. The program is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Jarreau Entertainment is the host organization for the event, which is also being sponsored by All Star Automotive Group of Denham Springs, Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, and 100.7 The Tiger.
For Tony Jarreau, owner of Jarreau Entertainment, the Bonfire Party will fulfill a goal he’s had “for a long time” — putting on a large-scale event at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds.
“The Party in the Pasture that was held in Mississippi… was a huge success for many years until they stopped it,” Jarreau said. “This [Livingston Parish Bonfire Party] is an event that could eventually scale up to be as great as that one.”
The bonfire — which will be made from 10 mid-sized trees — will be professionally made and will be lit at 7 p.m., Jarreau said. For music, Jarreau has booked Parish County Line, The Chris LeBlanc Band, Downfall and Denham Springs native Chase Tyler, with the first set also slated to start at 7 p.m.
There will also be a fireworks show as well as food and alcohol vendors. People are allowed to bring lawn chairs, but outside food or drinks are not allowed, Jarreau said.
Tickets for the Bonfire Party are $20 in advance and $30 at the gate, and there are also VIP packages available for $80 in advance. Tickets can also be purchased at Laguna Beach Daiquiris and Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill.
For more information, visit www.jarreauentertainment.com or call (225) 333-8305.
‘Bonfire Party’
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, beginning at 7 p.m. (gates open at 4 p.m.)
Where: Livingston Parish Fairgrounds, located at 9869 Fairgrounds Road in Livingston
General admission: $20 in advance, $30 at the gate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.