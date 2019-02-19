Jarreau Entertainment will present the first-ever parish-wide Bonfire Party, an action-packed night that will feature live musical entertainment, food and drinks, a fireworks show and a bonfire for all ages to enjoy. The Bonfire Party is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds, beginning at 7 p.m. Pictured is Denham Springs native Chase Tyler, one of the performers scheduled to perform during the event.