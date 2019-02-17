Live Oak area Gifted and Talented Theatre students demonstrated their performance and production skills during the 2019 Louisiana Thespian Festival held at Northwestern State University.
During the festival, Live Oak High’s Abigail Whitam, a junior, was elected as Co-Chair of the Student Thespian Officer Board.
The festival, held Jan. 25-26, was open to junior high and high school students, who were allowed to partake in workshops, scholarships, and performing opportunities. Workshops covered stage topics such as scenic design, sound design, stage management, costume construction and costume design, while performing opportunities included monologues, duet acting, group acting, solo musical theatre, duet musical theatre and group musical theatre.
The festival was sponsored by Louisiana Thespians, a non-profit theatre service organization for junior high and high school theatre programs as well as their students, teachers and art advocates. Louisiana Thespians is an active member of The Educational Theatre Association (EdTA) and The International Thespian Society.
Teachers, schools or individuals are welcomed to join and should contact Kerry A. Onxley at konxley@louisianathespians.com.
