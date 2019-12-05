WATSON -- A collection of more than 100 singers is ready to get people in the holiday spirit.
The Livingston Parish Children’s Choir (LPCC), comprised of more than 100 singers in grades K-12, will hold its 29th Annual Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.
Tickets for the concert, which is being sponsored by Ochsner Medical Center, are $5 each, and there is a free nursery. It will be held inside the sanctuary at Live Oak United Methodist Church in Watson.
The LPCC, which features singers who have earned All-District or All-State status in the Louisiana Music Educators and American Choral Directors associations, is divided into three groups: the Apprentice Choir, made up of children in grades K-2; the Chorus, made up of children in grades 3-9; and the Chorale, an auditioned choir made up of grades 4-12.
Each of the three choirs will perform their own sets before coming together for a grand finale.
In addition, the Guys Only Chorus, which made its debut for the 2018 Christmas Concert, will perform during the program.
The program provides a comprehensive short course on classical concert etiquette designed to maximize the enjoyment of the choir’s performance.
The organizers indicate in the rules that audience members should never arrive or leave during a performance, they should sit quietly and not block the view of people behind them, turn cell phones to silent and to please hold applause until after the choral director has lowered her hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.